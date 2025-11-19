Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’531 0.4%  SPI 17’218 0.4%  Dow 46’026 -0.1%  DAX 23’163 -0.1%  Euro 0.9284 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’542 0.1%  Gold 4’078 0.2%  Bitcoin 71’670 -3.5%  Dollar 0.8051 0.7%  Öl 63.4 -2.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529
Top News
Ausblick: Palo Alto Networks stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Ausblick: CTS Eventim präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Deutsche Bank Portfolio Q3 2025: NVIDIA, Microsoft & weitere Top-Positionen
Ausblick: NVIDIA stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Bayer-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Lynkuet in der EU zugelassen
Suche...

Okeanis Eco Tankers Aktie 42493861 / MHY641771016

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

19.11.2025 18:37:00

Okeanis Eco Tankers Shares Drop 7% After Pricing New Stock Offering

Okeanis Eco Tankers
31.75 EUR -5.08%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (ECO) fell 7.24 percent, declining $2.87 to $36.75 on Wednesday after the company priced an offering of 3.24 million new shares at $35.50 each, raising about $115 million. Part of the funds will go towards buying two new Suezmax ships currently being built in South Korea, and we expect to get them by January 2026.

The stock is trading at $36.75, compared with a previous close of $39.62 on the New York Stock Exchange. Today's trading range is between $36.25 and $37.00, with volume at approximately 0.52 million shares.

Okeanis Eco Tankers' 52-week range is $17.91 to $39.77.