Okeanis Eco Tankers Shares Drop 7% After Pricing New Stock Offering

(RTTNews) - Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (ECO) fell 7.24 percent, declining $2.87 to $36.75 on Wednesday after the company priced an offering of 3.24 million new shares at $35.50 each, raising about $115 million. Part of the funds will go towards buying two new Suezmax ships currently being built in South Korea, and we expect to get them by January 2026.

The stock is trading at $36.75, compared with a previous close of $39.62 on the New York Stock Exchange. Today's trading range is between $36.25 and $37.00, with volume at approximately 0.52 million shares.

Okeanis Eco Tankers' 52-week range is $17.91 to $39.77.