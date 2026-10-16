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Plus500 Depot
16.10.2026 11:34:38

Oil Set For Weekly Gain With Focus On Mideast Supply Risks

(RTTNews) - Oil prices edged lower on Friday but headed for a weekly gain amid mounting supply concerns in the Middle East.

Data from a U.K. maritime agency showed 12 vessels were attacked between 5 and 11 October in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier this week, the International Energy Agency warned the recent escalation in attacks on regional energy infrastructure and tanker traffic in the Middle East is threatening to derail a recovery in oil supply.

Brent crude prices fell 0.7 percent to $105.16 a barrel while WTI crude futures were down 1 percent at $97.04.

Brent was up modestly for the week while WTI headed for a weekly gain of more than 5 percent after data from the Energy Information Administration showed crude oil inventories in the U.S. fell by much more than expected in the week ended October 9th.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Central Command dismissed "Iranian claims" to control the Strait of Hormuz, asserting that commercial traffic continues despite IRGC attacks.

In a statement on X, the U.S. military command disputed Tehran's assertions regarding control of the strategic waterway, the sinking of a Singapore-flagged container ship, and alleged American military casualties in Jordan.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Beiersdorf - Underperformer in Lauerstellung

Der Konsumgüterkonzern hat mit Problemen bei seiner Kernmarke Nivea zu kämpfen. An der Börse keimte zuletzt die Hoffnung auf Besserung, die Beiersdorf-Aktie klopft an einem markanten Widerstand an.

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ETF-Sparplan boom in der Schweiz – Worauf sollten Anleger achten?

ETF-Sparpläne gewinnen in der Schweiz stark an Bedeutung. Immer mehr Anlegerinnen und Anleger investieren regelmässig in ETFs und nutzen Sparpläne für den langfristigen Vermögensaufbau.

Im Gespräch mit Timo Hegnauer (neon) und Nima Pouyan (Amundi) geht es darum, warum ETF-Sparpläne in der Schweiz aktuell so stark wachsen, welche ETFs besonders häufig bespart werden und worauf man bei Gebühren, Diversifikation, Produktauswahl und Handelskosten achten sollten.

ETF-Sparplan boom in der Schweiz – Worauf sollten Anleger achten?

Inside Trading & Investment

09:19 SG-Marktüberblick: 16.10.2026
09:08 SMI stürmt weiter nach oben
08:26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Erholung nach dem Rücksetzer
15.10.26 Logo WHS Qualitätsaktien finden ist erst der Anfang – heute Abend geht es um die richtige Strategie!
15.10.26 Julius Bär: 13.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (62.5%) auf ABB Ltd, Logitech International SA, Nestle SA
15.10.26 Geduldiges Kapital, ungeduldige Anleger: Private Equity auf dem Prüfstand
14.10.26 ETF-Sparplan boom in der Schweiz – Worauf sollten Anleger achten?
09.10.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - Produktdetails Basiswerte 23.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lam Research, Oracle, Palantir Technologies
05.10.26 ETF Compass Q3-Review: Satelliten mit bis zu 68 Prozent Plus, doch Clean Energy stürzt ab
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’946.35 19.39 SK3BLU
Short 15’223.46 14.00 SJZBBU
Short 15’793.41 8.80 SJB30U
SMI-Kurs: 14’351.24 16.10.2026 11:24:36
Long 13’700.95 19.66 SZC0BU
Long 13’424.53 13.80 SJBMDU
Long 12’861.50 9.00 BSU9TU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

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