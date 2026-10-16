|
16.10.2026 11:34:38
Oil Set For Weekly Gain With Focus On Mideast Supply Risks
(RTTNews) - Oil prices edged lower on Friday but headed for a weekly gain amid mounting supply concerns in the Middle East.
Data from a U.K. maritime agency showed 12 vessels were attacked between 5 and 11 October in and around the Strait of Hormuz.
Earlier this week, the International Energy Agency warned the recent escalation in attacks on regional energy infrastructure and tanker traffic in the Middle East is threatening to derail a recovery in oil supply.
Brent crude prices fell 0.7 percent to $105.16 a barrel while WTI crude futures were down 1 percent at $97.04.
Brent was up modestly for the week while WTI headed for a weekly gain of more than 5 percent after data from the Energy Information Administration showed crude oil inventories in the U.S. fell by much more than expected in the week ended October 9th.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Central Command dismissed "Iranian claims" to control the Strait of Hormuz, asserting that commercial traffic continues despite IRGC attacks.
In a statement on X, the U.S. military command disputed Tehran's assertions regarding control of the strategic waterway, the sinking of a Singapore-flagged container ship, and alleged American military casualties in Jordan.
Trading Signals: Beiersdorf - Underperformer in Lauerstellung
Der Konsumgüterkonzern hat mit Problemen bei seiner Kernmarke Nivea zu kämpfen. An der Börse keimte zuletzt die Hoffnung auf Besserung, die Beiersdorf-Aktie klopft an einem markanten Widerstand an.Weiterlesen!
ETF-Sparplan boom in der Schweiz – Worauf sollten Anleger achten?
ETF-Sparpläne gewinnen in der Schweiz stark an Bedeutung. Immer mehr Anlegerinnen und Anleger investieren regelmässig in ETFs und nutzen Sparpläne für den langfristigen Vermögensaufbau.
Im Gespräch mit Timo Hegnauer (neon) und Nima Pouyan (Amundi) geht es darum, warum ETF-Sparpläne in der Schweiz aktuell so stark wachsen, welche ETFs besonders häufig bespart werden und worauf man bei Gebühren, Diversifikation, Produktauswahl und Handelskosten achten sollten.
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside ETF
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI stabil -- DAX stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt pendelt am Freitag um die Nulllinie. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich vor dem Wochenende höher. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Freitag wieder aufwärts.