Oil Set For Weekly Gain With Focus On Mideast Supply Risks

(RTTNews) - Oil prices edged lower on Friday but headed for a weekly gain amid mounting supply concerns in the Middle East.

Data from a U.K. maritime agency showed 12 vessels were attacked between 5 and 11 October in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier this week, the International Energy Agency warned the recent escalation in attacks on regional energy infrastructure and tanker traffic in the Middle East is threatening to derail a recovery in oil supply.

Brent crude prices fell 0.7 percent to $105.16 a barrel while WTI crude futures were down 1 percent at $97.04.

Brent was up modestly for the week while WTI headed for a weekly gain of more than 5 percent after data from the Energy Information Administration showed crude oil inventories in the U.S. fell by much more than expected in the week ended October 9th.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Central Command dismissed "Iranian claims" to control the Strait of Hormuz, asserting that commercial traffic continues despite IRGC attacks.

In a statement on X, the U.S. military command disputed Tehran's assertions regarding control of the strategic waterway, the sinking of a Singapore-flagged container ship, and alleged American military casualties in Jordan.