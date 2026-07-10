Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’240 0.2%  SPI 20’019 0.1%  Dow 52’487 0.3%  DAX 25’060 -0.2%  Euro 0.9219 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’261 -0.4%  Gold 4’101 -0.5%  Bitcoin 51’750 1.4%  Dollar 0.8064 -0.1%  Öl 76.1 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Roche149905998Swiss Re12688156Rheinmetall345850
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
BMW-Aktie trotzt schwachem China-Geschäft
SK hynix-Aktie im Fokus: Milliardenlisting an der NASDAQ - Chance oder Risiko?
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Neuer Analyst skeptisch bezüglich Robotaxis und Optimus
Bayer schliesst milliardenschweren Pharma-Deal ab - Aktie im Minus
DKSH-Aktie gesucht: Übernahme von Gale & Cosm in Italien
Suche...
10.07.2026 11:25:01

Oil Set For Weekly Gain Amid Iran War Concerns

(RTTNews) - Oil prices were a tad lower on Friday, after having slumped to end a two-day rally the previous day on speculation the escalation of hostilities between the U.S. and Iran will be limited.

Brent crude prices were down 0.2 percent at $76.16 a barrel but remained on track for a 6 percent weekly gain after the U.S. carried out strikes on 90 Iranian targets and Tehran retaliated by targeting American bases in Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait. WTI crude futures were down 0.3 percent at $71.85.

Amid escalating hostilities in the Middle East, the foreign ministers of Egypt and Qatar have stressed the need to contain tensions and prevent the conflict from widening.

Fears about a return to full-blow war subsided after President Donald Trump claimed that Iran wants to "make a deal so badly," but he doesn't know if they're worthy of making a deal.

Trump's comments came after U.S. Central Command said it hit 90 Iranian targets in the latest round of strikes and Iranian armed forces retaliated by launching attacks on U.S. military infrastructure in Gulf states.

A U.S. official said the U.S. will continue "technical talks" with Iran and remains committed to finding a solution to the conflict.

Elsewhere, an overnight assault reached key oil facilities in southern Russia, adding pressure to a fuel network already strained by repeated Ukrainian strikes.

Russia said that it destroyed 376 Ukrainian drones across the country and that fires broke out at several oil facilities.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Roche: Verzögerte Wirkung

Die Teilnahme an einer Medizin-Konferenz und die Vorlage der Semesterzahlen - in den kommenden Wochen rückt der Pharmariese in den Fokus. Die Roche-Aktie könnte noch oben ausbrechen.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Keine Glaskugel, keine Börsenprognosen, kein Bauchgefühl: Stefan Buck erklärt, wie Adaptivv mit einem quantitativen Sensor arbeitet, warum Nowcasting statt Forecasting im Portfolio Management helfen kann und weshalb Anleger bei Aktien und Bitcoin oft zu emotional entscheiden.

Im Gespräch mit Investment-Stratege François Bloch und David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss) geht es um Strukturbrüche im Markt, die Grenzen von Modellen bei starken Kursschwankungen, den schwierigen Moment des Verkaufens und darum, wie ein Fintech aus der Schweiz gegenüber grossen Finanzanbietern bestehen kann.
Dazu gibt Stefan Buck Einblicke in seine zweite Welt mit Hecht, den Umgang mit Verantwortung und wie er seinen Kindern Investieren erklärt.

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

09:09 SMI stabilisiert sich
09:06 SG-Marktüberblick: 10.07.2026
06:04 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Weiter volatil?
09.07.26 Logo WHS Levi’s-Aktie: Kultmarke zurück im Trend – jetzt der Ausbruch?
09.07.26 Julius Bär: 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Adecco Group AG
09.07.26 SK hynix: Im Zentrum der KI-Revolution – der Speicherchip-Spezialist vor dem Nasdaq-Debüt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen
08.07.26 Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall
07.07.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.80% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Sika, Swiss Life
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’825.35 19.21 SGQBEU
Short 15’112.69 13.80 SLSB2U
Short 15’656.60 9.00 S5B72U
SMI-Kurs: 14’239.94 10.07.2026 11:08:32
Long 13’620.62 18.95 SMB1YU
Long 13’311.79 13.67 S1B77U
Long 12’774.36 9.00 SOTBQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

"Fast alles ist besser" - Starinvestor rechnet gnadenlos mit US-Aktien ab
Schrillen die Alarmglocken bei der NVIDIA-Aktie? GPU-Preise sacken innerhalb weniger Wochen ab
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall verzeichnet am Nachmittag Verluste
Trotz Allzeittief bei SpaceX-Aktie: Cathie Wood greift bei Musks Raumfahrt-Konzern beherzt zu
Galderma und Sandoz neu im SMI - Kühne+Nagel und Swisscom draussen - So reagieren die Aktien
SAP-Aktie verliert: EU-Strafverfahren abgewendet
Börsen-Dämpfer für BYD: Geplatzte Renault-Deals schicken die Aktie auf Talfahrt
SAP SE Aktie News: Investoren trennen sich am Mittag vermehrt von SAP SE
Neue Analyse: RBC Capital Markets bewertet UBS-Aktie mit Outperform
Rheinmetall-Aktie unter Druck: Rüstungsdeal mit MBDA - Entwicklung von Marine-Lasern

Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
In der vergangenen Handelswoche haben wieder zahlreiche Experten zum Einstieg in Aktien geraten. ...
Bildquelle: Vadim Balantsev / Shutterstock.com
KW 27: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 27: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.