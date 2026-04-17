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17.04.2026 11:22:38

Oil Prices Tumble Ahead Of Possible US-Iran Peace Talks

(RTTNews) - Oil prices traded sharply lower on Friday ahead of potential weekend negotiations between the United States and Iran. U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated that a second round of talks could take place this weekend, warning that fighting may resume if no deal is finalized. Brent crude prices fell nearly 2 percent to $97.40 a barrel while WTI crude futures were down 2.4 percent at $92.41. Both contracts were down more than 3 percent over the week as Israel and Lebanon agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, fuelling optimism on the prospect of a long-term peace deal in the Middle East. Trump has expressed optimism about securing a permanent ceasefire with Iran, while announcing the deployment of additional 10,000 troops to bolster U.S. military presence in the region. Trump claimed that Tehran had agreed to hand over its enriched uranium, provide "free oil" and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, adding he might go to Pakistan if a deal is reached. Trump also said Chinese President Xi Jinping has assured him that Beijing will not supply weapons to Iran. China has firmly rejected the allegations and warned that any economic retaliation such as tariff increases would trigger countermeasures. Iran's state-owned broadcaster IRIB claimed the U.S. leader was "building castles in the air." Amid renewed supply constraints, investors await clarity on how the upcoming negotiations between the United States and Iran will take shape. IMF Executive Director Fatih Birol has warned that Europe has about six weeks of jet fuel left and restoring a meaningful portion of disrupted oil and gas output could take up to two years.

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Top-Aktien unter Druck – jetzt Chancen für langfristige Anleger? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Diese Aktien & Themen stehen im Fokus:

Tech-Giganten unter Druck
– Microsoft: Rücksetzer trotz starker Marktposition – Chance durch niedrigere Bewertung?
– SAP: KI als Risiko für das Geschäftsmodell?
– Oracle: Deutlicher Kursverlust bei gleichzeitig attraktiver Bewertung
– Meta Platforms: Hohe KI-Investitionen & neue Monetarisierungsmöglichkeiten (z. B. WhatsApp)

️ Konsum & Marken unter Druck
– Nike: Sinkende Nachfrage, steigende Konkurrenz aber starke Marke
– Amazon: Hohe Investitionen drücken Gewinne langfristig trotzdem spannend?

Weitere Value-Kandidaten
– PayPal: Stark gefallen – Turnaround möglich?
– Constellation Software: Hidden Champion mit einzigartigem Geschäftsmodell

Das grosse Thema:
Viele dieser Unternehmen investieren massiv in KI, Cloud und Zukunftstechnologien, was kurzfristig die Gewinne belastet, aber langfristig enorme Chancen bieten kann.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Top-Aktien unter Druck – jetzt Chancen für langfristige Anleger? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

10:39 Anleger halten sich zurück
09:20 SG-Marktüberblick: 17.04.2026
06:09 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Gelingt der Ausbruch?
05:22 Top-Aktien unter Druck – jetzt Chancen für langfristige Anleger? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
16.04.26 Giganten unter Druck: United Airlines prüft Übernahme von American Airlines
16.04.26 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Autoneum Holding AG
14.04.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Holcim, Swiss Re
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’705.51 19.66 SXEBNU
Short 13’965.01 13.87 S8IBNU
Short 14’488.73 8.99 SYMBIU
SMI-Kurs: 13’228.57 17.04.2026 11:17:50
Long 12’627.58 19.96 SQ6BJU
Long 12’294.76 13.58 S6IBVU
Long 11’802.24 8.96 SQOB2U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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