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05.06.2026 11:27:53

Oil Prices Stabilize After Steep Losses

(RTTNews) - Oil prices stabilized on Friday after falling sharply in the previous session as a U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Lebanese government raised hopes for broader de-escalation in the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

Brent crude futures were down half a percent at $94.46 a barrel, after having fallen nearly 3 percent in the previous session. WTI crude futures were down 0.7 percent at $92.35.

That said, Brent prices remain on track for a weekly gain of more than 4 percent amid stalled U.S.-Iran talks to find a diplomatic solution to end the war.

Hezbollah rejected the latest ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Lebanese government, saying the "imaginary ceasefire" would amount to "a surrender, defeat and achieving the enemy's goals."

Elsewhere, Israeli ministers also refrained from approving the proposed ceasefire arrangement during a security cabinet meeting.

"Hezbollah opposes it, and therefore I am not bringing it for a decision. If it agrees, I will bring it for your approval," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told ministers.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) eliminated Hezbollah's engineering unit commander Abed Harb, escalating tensions and throwing the future of the truce into an abyss. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Thursday that Iran and Oman will jointly manage the Strait of Hormuz in line with international law.

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Trading Signals: Belimo: Der stille KI-Profiteur

Belimo steht selten im Rampenlicht der Börse, doch genau das macht den Hidden Champion spannend. Das Unternehmen profitiert von Energieeffizienz, Gebäudedigitalisierung und dem Boom der Rechenzentren. Nach der jüngsten V-förmigen Erholung ruft nun der Gipfel.

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3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Hochtief, STMicroelectronics & ASML mit François Bloch

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’897.14 19.91 S4BB8U
Short 14’181.42 13.90 BWNSSU
Short 14’710.21 8.95 SBB9HU
SMI-Kurs: 13’378.28 05.06.2026 11:32:36
Long 12’797.79 19.62 SI7B8U
Long 12’527.17 13.97 SJCBCU
Long 11’977.85 8.89 SSBBTU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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