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14.07.2026 11:24:07

Oil Prices Scale One-month High On Hormuz Tensions

(RTTNews) - Oil prices rose sharply to hit a one-month high on Tuesday amid escalating U.S.-Iran tensions.

Brent crude futures jumped nearly 4 percent to $86.30 a barrel, bringing gains for the week to more than 11 percent. WTI crude futures were up 2.6 percent at $80.16.

Supply concerns returned to the fore after U.S. President Donald Trump reimposed a blockade on Iranian ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz and proposed to impose a 20 percent fee on all cargo passing through the vital waterway for guarding it.

The USA will be, from this point forward, known as 'the guardian of the Hormuz Strait," said the President.

Trump also said he would back a Russian bill championed by the late Senator Lindsey Graham that would renew efforts to penalize buyers of Russian oil and natural gas.

In a post on X, Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghci mocked Trump over his proposal and said Iran has always been the GUARDIAN of the Strait and will remain so FOREVER. "20 percent is of course too much. We will be fair," Araghchi wrote.

Meanwhile, after the United States launched fresh strikes on Iran for the third consecutive night, Tehran responded with attacks targeting Bahrain, Jordan and two tankers associated with the United Arab Emirates.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that it downed an American MQ-1 drone over the Strait of Hormuz.

An Indian crew member was killed and eight others injured after Iranian missiles struck two UAE tankers in the Strat of Hormuz.

Houthis launched missiles and drones at Saudi Arabia's Abha airport after strikes on Sanaa. Russia has sent one of its most secure airborne command aircraft to Tehran, as per flight tracking data.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Barry Callebaut: Bittersüsse Bilanz

Die Rückkehr zum Volumenwachstum macht Barry Callebaut Hoffnung, doch der Schokoladenriese bleibt unter Druck. Schwache Endmärkte, sinkende Umsätze und neue Risiken durch steigende Kakaopreise belasten die Aktie.

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Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Keine Glaskugel, keine Börsenprognosen, kein Bauchgefühl: Stefan Buck erklärt, wie Adaptivv mit einem quantitativen Sensor arbeitet, warum Nowcasting statt Forecasting im Portfolio Management helfen kann und weshalb Anleger bei Aktien und Bitcoin oft zu emotional entscheiden.

Im Gespräch mit Investment-Stratege François Bloch und David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss) geht es um Strukturbrüche im Markt, die Grenzen von Modellen bei starken Kursschwankungen, den schwierigen Moment des Verkaufens und darum, wie ein Fintech aus der Schweiz gegenüber grossen Finanzanbietern bestehen kann.
Dazu gibt Stefan Buck Einblicke in seine zweite Welt mit Hecht, den Umgang mit Verantwortung und wie er seinen Kindern Investieren erklärt.

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

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08.07.26 Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’771.65 19.81 SJBE8U
Short 15’073.63 13.72 SJXBXU
Short 15’630.31 8.89 SGHB3U
SMI-Kurs: 14’149.19 14.07.2026 11:22:35
Long 13’592.76 19.54 S6BJTU
Long 13’282.81 13.72 SWBZHU
Long 12’702.08 8.81 SI6BUU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

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