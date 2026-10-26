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26.10.2026 10:43:02

Oil Prices Retreat From Near Six-month Highs On Hopes For Diplomacy

(RTTNews) - Oil prices fell more than 2 percent on Monday after reports of diplomatic efforts to reduce regional tensions in West Asia.

Brent crude futures slumped 2.1 percent to $114.29 a barrel after having hit a six-month high above $116 a barrel on Friday following reports that the Trump administration may consider strikes against Iran after the November 3 mid-term elections. WTI crude futures plummeted 2.5 percent to $100.73 a barrel.

A Qatari delegation arrived in Tehran on Sunday as part of renewed diplomatic efforts to de-escalate reginal tensions in coordination with the United States.

Saudi Arabia partially resumed operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Sunday, even as Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis vowed to keep striking the facility, calling it a "military target."

Also, Singapore and Saudi Arabia have announced plans to store Saudi crude oil in the underground Jurong Rock Caverns from the second half of 2027 as part of a plan to cope with disruptions from the U.S.-Iran war.

In an interview with Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures, U.S. President Donald Trump said it's "getting to be decision time" on whether he will make a deal with Tehran or resume attacks.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: DKSH - Mit Rückenwind in neue Höhen

Bei DKSH läuft es rund: Das operative Geschäft wächst, eine strategisch wichtige Übernahme eröffnet neue Perspektiven und die Aktie klettert auf ein Drei-Jahres-Hoch. Auch charttechnisch ist der Weg nach oben noch nicht ausgereizt.

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Orion, ABB und Euronext: Zahlen, Risiken und Kursbewegungen – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Orion, ABB und Euronext stehen im Mittelpunkt dieses BX Morningcalls. Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) und François Bloch (Investment-Stratege) ordnen Kennzahlen, Kursbewegungen, Dividendenentwicklungen und unternehmensspezifischen Risiken der Aktien: Orion, ABB und Euronext ein.

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Orion, ABB und Euronext: Zahlen, Risiken und Kursbewegungen – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:27 SMI gönnt sich Verschnaufpause
09:25 SG-Marktüberblick: 26.10.2026
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22.10.26 Julius Bär: 15.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf R&S Group Holding AG
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20.10.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Roche, Swiss Re
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 15’055.59 19.81 SQBAIU
Short 15’363.98 13.91 S7BCUU
Short 15’944.71 8.93 SZB73U
SMI-Kurs: 14’501.47 26.10.2026 11:06:30
Long 13’855.24 19.54 SOE7BU
Long 13’541.73 13.77 STBJYU
Long 12’961.62 8.93 SI7B8U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
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