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03.11.2026 10:36:41

Oil Prices Rebound As US Strikes Iran's Qeshm Island

(RTTNews) - Oil prices rebounded on Tuesday after a reported U.S. attack on Qeshm Island on the eve of crucial midterm elections.

Brent crude futures rose 1.8 percent to $106.62 a barrel after slumping 7.6 percent in the previous session on signs of diplomatic progress between the U.S. and Iran.

WTI crude futures were up 1.6 percent at $97.98 a barrel on heightened fears of Middle East escalation.

The United States reportedly struck Iran's strategic Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, the latest in a series of limited strikes on the country in recent weeks.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. military carried out the strikes, which were defensive and aimed at restricting Iran's ability to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's parliament speaker and chief negotiator in talks with the United States, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said that "the ball is in the U.S. court" to prevent war and that Tehran remains prepared for both diplomacy and military confrontation.

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump signaled progress in negotiations while Iran said its offer to reopen the Strait of Hormuz can be implemented in two days if the U.S. agrees to terms.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said he and Trump were optimistic about securing a deal with Iran.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said his government has been granted more authority by the country's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei to pursue peace talks.

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Trading Signals: NXP: Erholung stösst an ihre Grenzen

Der Halbleiterkonzern hinterlässt mit seinen Quartalszahlen einen gemischten Eindruck: Das Wachstum stimmt, doch beim Ausblick und den Margen blieb eine positive Überraschung aus. Charttechnisch steht die Aktie nun vor einer wichtigen Bewährungsprobe.

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Novartis, Sandoz und Eli Lilly: Margen, Wachstum und Risiken im Vergleich – BX Mornincall mit François Bloch

Novartis, Sandoz und Eli Lilly im Vergleich: François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel ordnen im aktuellen BX Morningcall Umsatzentwicklung, EBIT, EBIT-Margen, Eigenkapitalrendite, Dividenden und Kursperformance ein. Im Fokus stehen die unterschiedlichen Geschäftsmodelle, Erwartungen und Risiken der drei Pharmakonzerne.

Das Gespräch behandelt Novartis nach den angesprochenen Quartalszahlen, Sandoz mit Biosimilars und Nachahmerprodukten sowie Eli Lilly mit hohen Wachstumserwartungen.

Themen im Video:
• Novartis: Quartalszahlen, Margen, Dividende, Performance und CEO-Frage
• Sandoz: Umsatzwachstum, Biosimilars, Margen und Wettbewerb
• Eli Lilly: Wachstumserwartungen, Profitabilität, Dividendenrendite und Bewertungsrisiken
• BX Musterportfolio: Portfolio-Perspektive, Risikomanagement und Rebalancing

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Novartis, Sandoz und Eli Lilly: Margen, Wachstum und Risiken im Vergleich – BX Mornincall mit François Bloch

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 15’371.37 18.98 SBGBEU
Short 15’631.63 13.96 SXBTAU
Short 16’213.97 9.00 S5BKFU
SMI-Kurs: 14’809.85 03.11.2026 10:52:38
Long 14’139.33 18.98 SMBVRU
Long 13’760.64 13.71 S0S2BU
Long 13’254.64 8.94 S8BFJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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