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24.11.2026 10:50:04
Oil Prices Hover Near Three-month Low On US-Iran Deal Hopes
(RTTNews) - Oil prices traded lower on Tuesday, hitting a three-month low due to increased Middle Eastern supplies and signs of renewed diplomatic efforts to end the U.S.-Iran conflict.
Brent crude futures dropped 0.7 percent to $88.78 a barrel, the lowest since August 28, after having plummeted 3.5 percent in the previous session.
WTI crude futures fell 0.4 percent to $79.82 a barrel amid signs of recovering Middle East supplies and global surplus concerns.
U.S. President Donald Trump said he has put off plans to attack Iran until January 1, although he warned that military action could resume if negotiations fail.
Media reports suggest that U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubia have met separately with Qatar's prime minister regarding potential negotiations with Tehran.
The U.S. Treasury on Monday sanctioned over two dozen entities, targeting across the financial, energy and commercial sectors to break Tehran's shadow banking network.
Iran vowed to use all available capabilities to counter the U.S. naval blockade and sanctions.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported today that a bulk carrier was reportedly struck by an unknown projectile while anchored at Dibba OPL, near the UAE's Khor Fakkan, causing a fire onboard. No casualties have been reported so far.
Trading Signals: Swisscom - Zu viel des Guten?
Der „Blaue Riese“ zählt 2026 zu den Top-Performern des europäischen Telekomsektors. Jetzt steht die relativ hoch bewertete Swisscom-Aktie allerdings vor einem markanten Widerstand – Trader könnten darauf spekulieren, dass der Large Cap nach unten abprallt.Weiterlesen!
US-Aktien im Gespräch: SEI Investments, Wabtec und BNY Mellon – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
Drei US-Unternehmen aus unterschiedlichen Branchen stehen im Fokus dieser Ausgabe des BX Morning Call:
✅ SEI Investments
✅ Wabtec
✅ Bank of New York Mellon
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
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