Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’066 -0.6%  SPI 18’106 -0.6%  Dow 49’099 -0.6%  DAX 24’831 -0.3%  Euro 0.9205 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’937 -0.2%  Gold 5’079 1.9%  Bitcoin 67’943 0.9%  Dollar 0.7759 0.1%  Öl 65.8 -0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Neuer CEO Greg Abel erhält deutlich höhere Bezüge als Warren Buffett
Zurich-Aktie kaum verändert: Fitch-Rating bestätigt
Geldpolitische Lockerung: Schweizer Nationalbank reduziert die Verzinsung für Sichtguthaben
Patentklage gegen Meta und EssilorLuxottica Smartglasses - EssilorLuxottica-Aktie unter Druck
Amcor-Aktie im Fokus: Verlässliche Ausschüttungen, wenig Kurstreiber
Suche...
26.01.2026 10:31:09

Oil Prices Hold Steady On Supply Concerns

(RTTNews) - Oil prices were consolidating on Monday after climbing more than 2 percent in the previous session on the prospect of production disruptions in major U.S. crude-producing regions due to bad weather.

Benchmark Brent crude futures were up 0.2 percent at $65.19 a barrel while WTI crude futures held steady at $61.10.

Both contracts jumped around 2.7 percent last week, closing on Friday at their highest points since January 14 after tensions soared between the U.S. and Iran.

Media reports quoted U.S. officials as saying that the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and several guided-missile destroyers will arrive in the Middle East in the coming days.

Additional air-defense systems were also being eyed for the region to guard against any Iranian strike on U.S. bases.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reportedly gone underground.

Authorities in Iran have unveiled a new mural in a central Tehran square with a direct warning to the United States to not attempt a military strike on the country.

Meanwhile, a massive winter storm that stretches across the U.S. has knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people in the South and is now slamming the Northeast with snow, crippling travel.

An estimated 10 percent of U.S. natural gas production is offline due to freezing conditions, leading to supply tightness.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Was ist Trumps Plan? Venezuela, Grönland & Öl im Fokus – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Zum Jahresauftakt 2026 meldet sich Tim Schäfer wie gewohnt mit aktuellen Einschätzungen aus den USA. Gemeinsam mit David Kunz von BX Swiss TV spricht er über politische und wirtschaftliche Brennpunkte, die die Märkte prägen – allen voran die Entwicklungen rund um Donald Trump, Venezuela und den Ölmarkt.

Themen dieser Ausgabe:

Maduro-Festnahme: Chaos oder Schachzug?
Gewinner: Chevron im Fokus, Exxon setzt auf Guyana
Was machen BP und Shell?
Grönland-Zölle: Druckmittel oder Show?
US-Stimmung & Midterms: was droht politisch?
Fed & Zinsen: kommt die Senkung?
KI, Inflation, Davos: die grossen 2026-Themen

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Was ist Trumps Plan? Venezuela, Grönland & Öl im Fokus – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

09:41 Marktüberblick: Yen wertet auf – Gold erstmals über 5.000 USD
09:35 UBS Logo Quantum Computing: Schlüsseltechnologie mit Wachstumspotenzial
09:29 Befeuern KI und E-Autos ein Atomenergie-Comeback?
08:56 Erholung bereits wieder verpufft
23.01.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Biontech, Moderna
22.01.26 Was ist Trumps Plan? Venezuela, Grönland & Öl im Fokus – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
22.01.26 Julius Bär: 12.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf BNP Paribas SA, ING Groep NV, Societe Generale SA
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’659.36 19.62 SQ1BEU
Short 13’925.32 13.99 SW5BQU
Short 14’453.72 8.94 S8TBUU
SMI-Kurs: 13’065.69 26.01.2026 10:40:00
Long 12’561.47 19.33 SWGBUU
Long 12’280.22 13.69 SK3BMU
Long 11’757.91 8.94 SHXB4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT & TKMS: Bei diesen Rüstungsaktie sehen Analysten 2026 das höchste Potenzial
EQS-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information
NVIDIA-Aktie im Blick: Welche Folgen neue Kühltechnologien für den KI-Markt haben
SMI und DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliesslich vorwiegend in Rot
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose 2026: Richtungsentscheidung naht, Bitcoin Hyper sammelt Momentum
Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS im Anlegerfokus: Rheinmetall und OHB schielen auf Bundeswehr-"Starlink"
Rivian-Aktie: Morgan Stanley sieht weiter begrenztes Potenzial
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Neuer CEO Greg Abel erhält deutlich höhere Bezüge als Warren Buffett
Fresenius-Aktie höher: Zellselektionstechnologie von TQ Therapeutics gekauft

Top-Rankings

KW 4: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 4: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 4: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
10:54 Lettlands Geheimdienst warnt vor stärkerer Bedrohung durch Russland
10:53 EZB: Verzögerungen beim digitalen Euro erhöhen Abhängigkeit
10:47 Warnstreiks an allen bayerischen Unikliniken
10:46 ROUNDUP: Schneefront zieht durch - Viele Unfälle auf glatten Straßen
10:31 ROUNDUP: Friedrich Vorwerk legt 2025 deutlich zu - MBB profitiert
10:24 Weitere Tote in US-Extremwinter
10:24 Mikrozensus: Befragung der Bevölkerung hat begonnen
10:20 Deutschland: Ifo-Geschäftsklima stagniert - 'Wirtschaft ohne Schwung'
10:16 Heidelberg Materials-Aktie: Rekordrally geht weiter
10:12 Internet im Iran bleibt gestört