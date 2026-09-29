Oil Prices, Geopolitical Tensions Cloud Weigh On Indian Stocks

(RTTNews) - Marginally lower GIFT Nifty and weak Asian markets point to a flat or slightly lower start for Indian stocks Tuesday morning. Higher crude oil prices could weigh as well.

Brent crude futures front-month contract climbed to $106.94 a barrel, rising nearly 1.7% from previous close.

Data showing an acceleration in India's industrial output growth in the month of August may aid sentiment and limit market's downside.

Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea will be focus. TRAI telecom subscription data reveals that Reliance Jio added a little over 24 lakh subscribers in August, after adding nearly 24.5 lakh subscribers a month earlier. Bharti Airtel added 21.1 lakh subscribers in August, while Vodafone Idea saw an addition of 5.06 lakh subscribers in the month.

NCC announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance for a project worth Rs 1076.71 crore from the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

In economic news, India's industrial production grew at a faster pace in August on robust manufacturing and electricity output, data from the National Statistics Office revealed Monday.

Industrial production logged an annual growth of 8% in August following an increase of 7.4% in July. Output was expected to climb 6.5%. The annual increase was driven by the 9% expansion in manufacturing and 12.3% rise in electricity and gas supply output.

During April to August, industrial production rose 6.7% from a year ago compared to a 4.2% rise in the same period of 2025.

Indian shares slumped on Monday as rising oil prices rose more than 3%, adding to inflation and interest-rate concerns.

After publicly rejecting Iran's latest proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and other demands regarding naval blockades and easing economic measures, U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly told aides he expects U.S. bombing to resume after midterm elections.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed hopes for a diplomatic solution, but warned the country is prepared for war with the United States to resume.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 1,124.02 points, or 1.52%, to 72,771.72 on Monday, while the NSE Nifty index dropped 360.25 points, or 1.56%, to 22,780.25.