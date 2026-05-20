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NVIDIA, Apple, Microsoft: Diese US-Aktien stehen Q1 2026 im Depot der Deutschen Bank
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Bernstein Research beurteilt Siemens-Aktie mit Outperform
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20.05.2026 11:46:36

Oil Prices Fall After Trump's Remarks On Iran

(RTTNews) - Oil prices were sharply lower on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said the war with Iran will end "very quickly."

In another development, the British government has relaxed sanctions on Russian energy imports to address rising fuel costs due to the effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier this week, the United States announced another 30-day extension of a sanctions waiver for countries buying Russian oil and petroleum products currently stranded at sea.

Brent crude futures for July delivery fell 2.4 percent to $109.37 a barrel while WTI crude futures for July delivery were down 1.8 percent at $102.50.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, U.S. President Trump said that Iran wanted to make a deal "so badly", asserting that the ongoing conflict would end "very quickly." He further stated that global oil prices will plummet soon due to abundant supply.

In another development, NATO is not drawing up any plans for a potential mission in the Strait of Hormuz and would need a political decision to do so, U.S. Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander for Europe, said.

Earlier, media reports suggested that the alliance may consider escorting commercial vessels through the waterway if the route remains blocked beyond early July.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) report will be in the spotlight later today after the American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated that U.S. crude oil inventories fell by 9.1 million barrels in the week ended May 15,2026.

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Trading Signals: Adidas: Zeit für den Konter

Der Sportartikelhersteller ist operativ stark in das Jahr der Fussball-WM gestartet. An der Börse hat sich Adidas zuletzt stabilisiert. Mit einem Long Mini-Future können Trader auf ein Comeback des gebeutelten DAX-Titels setzen.

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3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASM, Infineon & HSBC mit François Bloch

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3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASM, Infineon & HSBC mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

11:51 Deutschlands Chemieriesen im Wandel
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06:15 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Gap geschlossen
19.05.26 Julius Bär: 9.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Swiss Market® Index, EURO STOXX 50® Index, S&P 500 Index®, Nikkei 225 Exchange Traded Fund
19.05.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 12.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Geberit, Swatch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’807.15 19.65 SF9BXU
Short 14’081.89 13.92 S3JB1U
Short 14’607.46 8.97 SY0BOU
SMI-Kurs: 13’321.13 20.05.2026 11:50:54
Long 12’735.71 19.37 BSUR4U
Long 12’450.27 13.78 S17B5U
Long 11’881.74 8.91 SSKBJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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Bildquelle: Elpisterra / Shutterstock.com
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Bildquelle: VCG/VCG via Getty Images
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