Oil Prices Edge Lower On Oversupply Concerns

(RTTNews) - Oil prices were moving lower on Monday as investors weighed renewed hostilities in the Middle East against signs of strong regional oil supplies.

Brent crude futures were down 0.7 percent at $95.15 a barrel after two weeks of declines. Brent prices witnessed sharp swings before closing more than 2 percent lower last week. WTI crude futures dipped 0.2 percent to $87.11.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) on Sunday claimed that it had targeted a U.S. helicopter base in Bahrain, marking its first attack on a Persian Gulf state in several weeks.

In a statement, the IRGC said the helicopter base was targeted with six drones as part of the second phase of its decisive and crushing response to U.S. military actions.

The IRGC Navy said two oil tankers exploded after hitting mines in the Strait of Hormuz on November 14, bringing the 24-hour total to five vessels.

Nevertheless, Tehran signaled that it remains committed to diplomacy and peaceful resolutions.

Addressing the 30th meeting of foreign ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization in Islamabad, Pakistan, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran had maintained its commitment to diplomatic engagement over the past two years, but the U.S. has chosen a different path marked by aggression and economic pressure.

U.S. President Donald Trump has told senior advisers in recent days that additional strikes against Iran may not be necessary if the U.S. faces no provocations from Tehran or the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen.

The International Energy Agency reported last week that oil supplies outstripped demand by almost 2 million barrels a day in October as Gulf exports gradually recover.