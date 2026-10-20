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20.10.2026 11:41:47
Oil Prices Climb As Investors Weigh Supply Risks
(RTTNews) - Oil prices rose on Tuesday to reach their highest levels since May due to Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia infrastructure and reports of vessel attacks in the Gulf.
Brent crude prices were up 1.4 percent at $111.13 a barrel, holding recent gains amid escalating conflicts in the Middle East and Eastern Europe.
WTI crude futures jumped nearly 2 percent to $100.50 a barrel after renewed attacks involving Yemen's Iran aligned Houthis.
Investors weighed risks to supply as a result of widening conflict in Yemen and the escalating Russia-Ukraine war.
Iran is attacking ships more frequently than at any point in the war to assert control over the Strait of Hormuz.
Saudi Arabia postponed its flagship FII conference after Houthis claimed fresh attacks across the kingdom. Elsewhere, Russia and Ukraine have resumed attacks on energy infrastructure.
However, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Gulf oil flows had recovered to about 80 percent of pre-conflict levels, although refined-product deliveries remained heavily constrained amid a global refining crisis compounded by Ukraine's persistent attacks on Russian refineries.
The Trump administration is allowing investors to buy and refit sanctioned oil takers for legal oil shipments, with the global "dark fleet" estimated at around 1,600 vessels.
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