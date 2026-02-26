Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’974 0.0%  SPI 19’211 0.0%  Dow 49’482 0.6%  DAX 25’138 -0.2%  Euro 0.9131 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’179 0.1%  Gold 5’183 0.4%  Bitcoin 52’773 0.6%  Dollar 0.7737 0.1%  Öl 70.3 -1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA994529Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
EON SE-Aktie: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. gibt Buy-Bewertung bekannt
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: KI-Chip-Wettrennen - Tesla lockt Südkoreas Halbleiter-Elite
Aktien von SpaceX, OpenAI & Anthropic: Dieser Milliarden-Fonds öffnet das Tor zu den Tech-Giganten
Ausblick: BASF gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
So entwickeln sich Goldpreis & Co. am Donnerstagvormittag
Suche...
eToro entdecken
26.02.2026 10:29:04

Oil Holds Steady As Geneva Talks Begin

(RTTNews) - Oil prices hovered near seven-month highs on Thursday as the third round of nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran kicked off in Geneva against a backdrop of continued mistrust.

Benchmark Brent crude futures edged up by 0.1 percent to $70.78 a barrel while WTI crude futures were little changed at $65.45.

Ahead of the meeting, the U.S. imposed sanctions on more than 30 individuals, companies and vessels linked to Tehran's oil trade.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran possessed a very large number of ballistic missiles that threaten U.S. interests in the region and it was trying to develop weapons that can reach the continental United States.

Vice President JD Vance said Tehran should take Washington's threats of military action seriously.

"The principle is very simple: Iran can't have a nuclear weapon. If they try to rebuild a nuclear weapon, that causes problems for us," he told reporters at the White House.

Investors remain concerned over a potential military confrontation in the region that risks supply disruptions.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Longevity = mehr Rendite? Dr. Anna Erat über Healthspan & Investments – zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im neuesten BX Morningcall ist Dr. Anna Erat zu Gast – Spezialistin für Innere Medizin, Sportmedizin, Prävention und Longevity. Gemeinsam mit Olivia Hähnel und François Bloch sprechen wir darüber, was Longevity wirklich bedeutet (Healthspan vs. Lifespan), warum es mehr ist als Biohacking und wie man seriöse Angebote von Hype unterscheidet.

Dr. Erat gibt Einblick, wie eine erste Longevity-Konsultation abläuft, welche Rolle Anamnese, Genetik/Epigenetik und Technologie/AI spielen und worauf Patientinnen und Patienten bei der Wahl eines Anbieters achten sollten. Ausserdem: Versicherung & Kostenübernahme in der Schweiz, Erwartungsdruck bei High-Performance-Klienten und ein spannender Case: Wie würde sie mit Lindsey Vonn nach einer Verletzung umgehen?

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Longevity = mehr Rendite? Dr. Anna Erat über Healthspan & Investments – zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

10:21 SMI scheitert erneut an 14.000er-Marke
08:47 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Europa – Positive Stimmung/Straumann – Auf Werbetour
08:10 Struki Kompakt (1/7): Grundlagen & Risiken – was Strukturierte Produkte wirklich sind – Finanz.Punkt. – der Podcast für deine finanzielle Bildung
07:44 Bitcoin & Ethereum: Kaufen, wenn die Kanonen donnern?
25.02.26 Marktüberblick: MTU und FMC schwächeln nach Zahlen
24.02.26 Julius Bär: 19.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
24.02.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’528.50 19.97 SB5BKU
Short 14’816.76 13.98 BZWSSU
Short 15’375.79 8.96 SJUBNU
SMI-Kurs: 13’974.24 26.02.2026 10:25:47
Long 13’355.48 19.15 SH7BGU
Long 13’069.79 13.77 SVRB0U
Long 12’507.72 8.87 S1FBQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Auf diese US-Aktien setzt die UBS im vierten Quartal 2025
Sandoz-Aktie deutlich höher: Generikaspezialist wächst weiter dank starker Biosimilars
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA verteuert sich am Nachmittag
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie unverändert: Umsatzerwartung geschlagen - Positive Wachstumsprognose für 2026
Alcon-Aktie im Plus: Alcon setzt auf weiteres profitables Wachstum
PayPal-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Übernahmegerüchte treiben den Kurs nur zeitweise an
DroneShield-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Dreistelliges Umsatzwachstum und schwarze Zahlen
Umfangreiche Verkäufe: In diese US-Aktie hat die Schweizerische Nationalbank in Q4 investiert
Ausblick: PUMA SE stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor

Top-Rankings

Q4 2025: Auf diese Aktien setzte Bill Ackman
Im vierten Quartal 2025 hat der Star-Investor Bill Ackman einige Veränderungen in der Zusammense ...
Bildquelle: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New York Times
Umfangreiche Verkäufe: In diese US-Aktie hat die Schweizerische Nationalbank in Q4 investiert
Die Schweizerische Nationalbank (SNB) hat im Zuge der neuesten 13F-Einreichung die Karten auf de ...
Bildquelle: Schweizerische Nationalbank
KW 8: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
10:28 Eurozone: Wachstum der Geldmenge beschleunigt sich stärker als erwartet
10:25 ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax schwächelt nach Nvidia-Zahlen
10:09 Ölpreise legen etwas zu - Worauf Anleger warten
10:04 ANALYSE-FLASH: DZ Bank senkt Eon auf 'Verkaufen' - Fairer Wert 17,50 Euro
10:04 Was man zu den ÖPNV-Warnstreiks wissen muss
10:04 ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman belässt Deutsche Telekom auf 'Buy' - Ziel 40 Euro
09:58 ROUNDUP/US-Kampfpilot festgenommen: Chinesische Piloten trainiert?
09:57 ROUNDUP: Viele Verletzte nach schweren russischen Angriffen in Ukraine
09:55 Nach Champions-League-Aus: Borussia Dortmund kappt Ergebnisprognose
09:49 ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman belässt Allianz auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 404 Euro