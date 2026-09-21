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21.09.2026 20:58:49
Oil Extends Losses To 4th Straight Session, Sheds Over 4%
(RTTNews) - Oil prices fell sharply on Monday, losing for a fourth straight session, amid hopes diplomatic efforts will help de-escalate tensions in the Middle East.
West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for October dropped to $95.70 a barrel, losing more than 4.5%.
Ahead of this week's crucial meeting between U.S. President Trump and Gulf-state leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Trump warned Iran that it would fail economically or face its leadership being wiped out if it didn't make a deal.
Trump indicated potential for a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in New York, adding that very big things could happen soon and he is in a "deciding mode" on military action, continued economic pressure or a deal.
Easing concerns about supply weighed as well on prices. U.S. Central Command chief Brad Cooper announced that energy traffic through the Strait of Hormuz reached a six-month high over the past two weeks and that American forces have helped 1 billion barrels of oil leave the Arabian Gulf in the last couple of months.
Meanwhile, tensions persist in the Middle East. Iran said it sent conditions to Washington through Qatar for ending the war and vowed to retaliate harshly to any fresh attacks. Iranian military officials have indicated that Washington's regional allies could be treated as parties to the conflict.
Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia on Saturday confirmed that Yemen's Houthi rebels tried to attack its capital with a ballistic missile, the first strike targeting Riyadh since the new conflict began.
Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum in New York, Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman AI Thani urged Gulf states to cooperate in restoring stability across the region.
Trading Signals: Palo Alto Networks - Von KI-Angst zum Wachstumstreiber
KI wird für die Cybersecurity-Branche vom vermeintlichen Risiko zur Chance. Palo Alto Networks profitiert von steigenden Sicherheitsinvestitionen, starken Quartalszahlen und einem positiven Ausblick. Auch charttechnisch bleibt die Aktie spannend: Das Rekordhoch rückt in Reichweite.Weiterlesen!
Krypto-ETPs einfach erklärt – was passiert eigentlich hinter den Kulissen?
Krypto-ETPs ermöglichen Anlegern, über ein klassisches Wertpapier an der Entwicklung von Kryptowährungen wie Bitcoin oder Ether zu partizipieren, ohne selbst Wallets oder Private Keys verwalten zu müssen. Doch hinter dem scheinbar einfachen Produkt steckt eine komplexe Infrastruktur aus Emittenten, Banken, Custodians, Market Makern und Börsen.
Im Interview mit Roman Wildhaber von der Bank Frick schauen wir uns an, wie Krypto-ETPs tatsächlich funktionieren, wie die physische Hinterlegung abläuft und worauf Anleger bei der Auswahl eines Produkts achten sollten.
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