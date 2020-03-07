07.03.2020 15:30:00

OhMD Offers Healthcare Providers its SMS-Based Texting Platform for Free to Help Combat Spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)

BURLINGTON, Vt., March 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OhMD, a leading healthcare communications platform, is offering a free version of its patient texting platform to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) through more effective and instantaneous communications between patient and medical practice. Thousands of practices and hospitals in all 50 states are already using the OhMD platform for patient engagement and communication.

"My practice is relying heavily on secure texting right now," says Dr. Janet Pate, pediatrician at Nurture Pediatrics in Houston, Texas. "Our team is able to ask questions about travel history and decide if the patient should come into the office. We are also asking that patients text us upon arrival for their appointment so we can remotely assess their condition before they enter the office."

"Healthcare providers are acting as quickly as they can to respond to COVID-19 cases, but the sense of urgency in helping them communicate with patients about virus updates, outbreaks, patient status, and treatments cannot be understated," says OhMD co-founder, Ethan Bechtel. "With COVID-19, isolation is critical. OhMD is offering healthcare providers and patients a platform to communicate online without risk of contagion from in-person communications. We have taken the most important features from our premium plan and are providing it at no cost to healthcare practices and hospitals until the COVID-19 risk subsides."

Text messaging has become one of the most effective and favored communication methods between providers and patients. OhMD's text messaging platform allows effective communications to happen during an epidemic or major outbreak such as COVID-19 while simultaneously enabling social distancing. The company developed the free platform in response to providers' requests for a solution to specifically meet the needs surrounding COVID-19 response and preparedness.

Implementation of the free COVID-19 communications platform is simple and fast. It features the most important features of the OhMD premium plan at no cost. Providers can visit https://www.OhMD.com/COVID-19/ for more information and to register.

Many of today's healthcare practices use two-way SMS texting to effectively communicate with patients rather than telephone, email or in-office appointments. Through the use of OhMD's free communications platform, practices can instantly and safely discuss patients' travel history, symptoms, treatment, and concerns before they arrive in person at a waiting room. 

For more information, visit: https://www.OhMD.com/COVID-19/

About OhMD
OhMD helps healthcare providers deliver better care to patients and improve outcomes by streamlining time-intensive communications. OhMD's HIPAA compliant texting platform leverages a simple interface that integrates with electronic health records and practice management systems to deliver additional functionality to both physicians and patients through text messaging. For more information, visit: https://www.OhMD.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ohmd-offers-healthcare-providers-its-sms-based-texting-platform-for-free-to-help-combat-spread-of-coronavirus-disease-covid-19-301019356.html

SOURCE OhMD

