Ohio Virtual Campus for Autistic Adults and Children

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An Ohio company providing services for adults with special needs hopes to hire between 100 Direct Support Professionals (DSPs) and 50 additional staff to help handle administrative and office duties. Columbus-based 1st Choice Family Services, with five offices and 100 program sites across the state, is looking for individuals to fill available positions on both a full-time and part-time level.

"We have the need, and with so many people out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we've decided to accelerate our hiring process. We're a community-driven organization, and if we're able to provide critical, safe jobs right now, it helps everyone," states Aonist Coles, 1st Choice program director.

The company has launched its Virtual Office Program for employees across Ohio's 88 counties to work from home as marketing and outreach coordinators, as well as administrative assistants and accounting. Direct Support Professionals are needed to work in their program service sites, assisting clients with daily tasks such as meals and housecleaning.

Coles says that 1st Choice DSPs provide essential direct care to those Governor Mike DeWine described as "the most vulnerable members of our society." In his March 17 press conference about the coronavirus, the governor expressed a message of thanks and support to Ohio's direct support professionals.

Due to the stringent health and safety requirements enacted and monitored by 1st Choice's Dr. Robin Holliman-Smith, and the fact that clients do not regularly interact with people outside the facility, the work environments are considered extremely safe.

Many 1st Choice programs, such as the online activity center, are available to clients to increase peer-to-peer stimulation. These activities include games, arts and crafts, karaoke, and video conversations.

Open positions and an online job application are found at www.1stchoicefamilyservices.org/careers . A link to an employment video is posted on the page.

About 1st Choice Family Services

With over 14 years of experience in providing individuals with MRDD and Developmental Disability Services, 1st Choice Family Services is dedicated to providing an uncompromising level of service designed the specialized needs of each client.

We are guided by faith and family principles. We believe that all people have value and should be treated with respect. Professionalism and communication create success, and teamwork requires support and participation from everybody. We care for our clients as we would a family member.

www.1stchoicefamilyservices.org/careers

Working at 1CFS Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ywI7WUwVLPA

Media Contact:

Aonist Coles

Phone: 614-321-2430

Email: aonist@1stcfs.org

