15.08.2020 23:56:00

Ohio School Thinks Outside The (Lunch) Box

HUDSON, Ohio, Aug. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend, during Western Reserve Academy's back-to-school registration in Hudson, Ohio, the newest addition to campus didn't walk onto campus, it zoomed on...in the form of a food truck. 

Western Reserve Academy's Food Truck, dubbed The Lux Truck

Dubbed the Lux Truck, which pays homage to Reserve's time-honored guiding phrase, Lux et Veritas (Latin for "light and truth"), this colorful vehicle is a new way to serve students "veri-tasty" meals. The Lux Truck will be a permanent fixture on campus, stocked with snacks and meals for students and teachers who can grab and go, then dine in a physically-distanced fashion. WRA is fortunate to have 190 acres of campus on which to spread out.

With upwards of 400 students arriving from destinations as close as Cleveland and as far away as Australia, many safety measures have been put into place to keep WRA's global community safe, healthy and well nourished. The Lux Truck will serve as one of five spots where students will be able to eat -- a significant change from the school's previous singular dining hall. 

On Sunday afternoon, Head of School Suzanne Walker Buck drove the Lux Truck down the school's brick sidewalks and passed out ice cream as a cool treat. As a school that believes in bringing joy to education, WRA sees the Lux Truck as both an innovative way to grab some campus cuisine and as a bright vehicle, so to speak, for delivering happiness in a school year like no other.

About WRA

Western Reserve Academy -- a top-ranked boarding and day school for grades 9-12 -- was founded in 1826 in Hudson, OH. WRA is 100% committed to delivering joy in education and awards more than $9M in financial aid each year. Learn more at wra.net. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ohio-school-thinks-outside-the-lunch-box-301112851.html

SOURCE Western Reserve Academy

