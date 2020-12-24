SMI 10’412 0.1%  SPI 12’995 0.1%  Dow 30’130 0.4%  DAX 13’587 1.3%  Euro 1.0832 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’539 1.2%  Gold 1’872 0.6%  Bitcoin 20’713 -2.0%  Dollar 0.8884 -0.1%  Öl 51.2 2.7% 
Ohio Living Foundation Secures Donations, Gifts Amid Pandemic

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To strengthen their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohio Living senior living centers across the Buckeye State have secured more than $772,590 in grants, 26 pallets of hand sanitizer, tremendous amounts of life-saving PPE and safety equipment and $587,700 in donations, all thanks to the Ohio Living Foundation, the organization's fund-raising arm.

"The philanthropy and resourcefulness of the foundation have dramatically enhanced our ability to protect our residents, patients and employees during these unusual times," said Laurence Gumina, Ohio Living CEO. "The foundation's support has enabled us to address the many challenges brought on by COVID-19, including PPE shortages, restrictions on visits and increased operating expenses."

In early 2020, the foundation made its first-ever federal grant application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The complex, months-long process resulted in a tentative award of more than $681,000 to apply toward unexpected, eligible costs incurred because of COVID-19.

The foundation's COVID-19 emergency response efforts have also secured:

  • 31,200 bottles of hand sanitizer. Ohio Living distributed the sanitizer to all 12 of its life plan communities and its seven home-health, hospice and palliative care offices.
  • PPE and safety equipment. Masks, gloves, gowns, medical-grade coveralls, thermometers, thermal facial scanners, face shields, goggles and shoe covers were procured for patients, residents and employees.
  • 109 tablets from the Ohio Department of Medicaid Civil Monetary Penalty fund. The new technology helped facilitate more than 6,000 virtual visits between Ohio Living residents and their family members.

"Government agencies, donors and local businesses understand the needs of our organization and appreciate our track record for prudent management of our assets," said Dan Ginis, chief development officer of the Ohio Living Foundation. "We are immensely grateful for the outpouring of support that has enabled us to better serve the most vulnerable people in our communities."

The Ohio Living Foundation raises funds to support Ohio Living's charity care, special programs, capital expansion and endowment. More information about the Ohio Living Foundation can be found at its website. 

About Ohio Living
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio Living is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit, multi-site aging services organizations. Ohio Living serves more than 73,000 people annually through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ohio Living Communities and Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice. More information is available at www.ohioliving.org.

CONTACT: Mica Rees, mrees@ohioliving.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ohio-living-foundation-secures-donations-gifts-amid-pandemic-301198307.html

SOURCE Ohio Living

