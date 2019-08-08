|
08.08.2019 15:45:00
Offshore Drilling Market, 2025 - Market is Projected to Grow by US$52.3 Billion
DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Offshore Drilling - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Offshore Drilling market worldwide is projected to grow by US$52.3 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 7.7%
Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Subsea Production and Processing, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market.
Poised to reach over US$12.4 Billion by the year 2025, Subsea Production and Processing will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.6% growth momentum.
Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3.9 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$6.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Subsea Production and Processing will reach a market size of US$902.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$8.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include
- Baker Hughes
- China Oilfield Services
- Diamond Offshore Drilling
- Dolphin Drilling
- Ensco Plc
- Halliburton
- Kca Deutag Drilling
- Maersk Drilling A/S
- Nabors Industries
- Noble Corporation
- Paragon Offshore Plc
- Schlumberger
- Scientific Drilling International
- Seadrill
- Superior Energy Services
- Transocean
- Weatherford International
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Offshore Drilling Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Subsea Production and Processing (Segment) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Logging while Drilling (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Directional Drilling (Segment) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Contract Drilling (Segment) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Measurement While Drilling (Segment) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Offshore Drilling Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Subsea Production and Processing (Segment) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Logging while Drilling (Segment) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Directional Drilling (Segment) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Contract Drilling (Segment) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
- Measurement While Drilling (Segment) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Offshore Drilling Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Subsea Production and Processing (Segment) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Logging while Drilling (Segment) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Directional Drilling (Segment) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Contract Drilling (Segment) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Measurement While Drilling (Segment) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fbvjf1
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/offshore-drilling-market-2025---market-is-projected-to-grow-by-us52-3-billion-300898795.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI klettert kräftig -- DAX mit Gewinnen -- Wall Street höher -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende freundlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Donnerstag auf grünem Terrain. Der DAX präsentiert sich höher. Die US-Börsen verbuchen am Donnerstag Zuwächse. In Asien zeigten sich die Märkte am Donnerstag mit positiven Vorzeichen.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}