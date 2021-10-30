|
31.10.2021 00:06:00
Official Statement from Bahaa Hariri
WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent diplomatic row that has erupted between the Lebanese political regime and the members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) underscores its profound inability to govern. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait have called home their diplomatic representatives in Lebanon and have expelled Lebanese ambassadors from their posts. In addition, the Saudi ban of all Lebanese imports is an unnecessary blow to Lebanon's bleak economic situation where approximately 80% of the country are living in poverty.
Bahaa Hariri: "We thank the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Arab Gulf states for embracing the Lebanese community and for distinguishing between the Lebanese diaspora and the corrupt sectarian system that caused this unnecessary deterioration in relations between Lebanon and its Arab neighbors. Therefore, we demand not only the dismissal of the Minister of Information, but also an end to the sectarian system as a whole. Lebanon's future is non-sectarian, democratic and needs to be led by men and women not tainted by the shame of corruption and incompetence."
"DISSEMINATED BY CTF GLOBAL LLC, A REGISTERED FOREIGN AGENT, ON BEHALF OF BAHAA HARIRI (THROUGH CT SOLUTIONS & PRIVATE ADVISORY LTD.). MORE INFORMATION IS ON FILE WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE, WASHINGTON, DC."
Contact: Price Floyd
202-279-0617
PFloyd@CTGroup.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/official-statement-from-bahaa-hariri-301412411.html
SOURCE CTGroup
Wie steht es um Strukturierte Produkte auf Kryptowährungen?
Live am BörsenTAG in Zürich, 11. September 2021 – Chefredaktor des payoff Magazin– Serge Nussbaumer: wie lief das Jahr 2021 bei den Strukturierten Produkten – gibt es neue Themen? Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, berichtet Serge Nussbaumer, welche Themen dieses Jahr im Fokus stehen und ob sich die diesjährigen Volumina wie im Jahr 2020 halten konnten oder ob es zu Rückgängen kam. Weiter wirft er einen Blick auf Strukturierte Produkte mit Basiswerten rund um Kryptowährungen und wie es um diese bestellt ist.
