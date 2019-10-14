14.10.2019 04:37:00

Office Empire digitizes its infrastructure to meet increasing demand

SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Empire, a Commercial Interior Construction and Building Company is planning to roll out its unique digital platform in 2020 that will allow consumers the ease of booking its renovation services via an online booking platform, with the consumers being contacted by the Project Managers and work can start as early as within 24 hours upon booking.

Office Empire has been in the news previously as being a staff-orientated company specialised in only office and commercial renovation since 2007 and this special service is only applicable to offices and commercial venues.

This new app will allow consumers to choose what form of services they require, get an estimated costing and make booking instantly for the works to be carried out and all works will be done by in-house workers of Office Empire

"Office Empire will utilise its current fleet of 13 vehicles and is set to increase its fleet by another 8 vehicles to service the entire Singapore market. The demand for our services has increased over the years and we are on track to realize our expansion plans which would include revamping the infrastructure of our business to meet the needs of our valued customers," stated Anthony Tang, GM of Office Empire.

Through the years, Office Empire's clientele include Dyson, Circles Life, Alibaba and Government Institutions such as CAAS, CPF, Singapore Customs and over hundreds of schools under the "Office Empire" brand.

With this new web platform roll out, Office Empire aims to take the lead in becoming the most sought-after budget renovation service provider for commercial units island-wide, with its focus on pricing, timeline and value.

Office Empire hopes to bring to customers a "no-nonsense" approach to their renovation requirements and be 100% transparent on their pricing as Anthony Tang mentioned.

