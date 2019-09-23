+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
23.09.2019 15:00:00

Office Depot, Inc. Rolls Out Virtual Line Queuing System for Print and Copy Services

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading B2B integrated distribution platform of business services and supplies, today announced a virtual line queuing system in more than 600 Office Depot and OfficeMax retail locations in Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami and other markets, designed to improve customer experiences by alleviating wait time for its print and copy services.

Powered by QLess, a global leader in wait management and mobile check-in, Office Depot and OfficeMax print and copy customers can use the Office Depot app to see approximate wait times at nearby stores, join a store’s queue to remotely "save” a spot in line, receive status updates and reminders regarding their expected wait time and request additional time or exit the line.

"It’s never been easier and more efficient for our customers to use print and copy services,” said Kevin Moffitt, executive vice president and chief retail officer for Office Depot, Inc. "Whether you’re preparing signage for your store grand opening or need to print new business cards, we know time is valuable. That’s why our new queuing technology lets customers wait where they want and helps our trusted print and copy advisors provide an excellent customer experience.”

Customers looking to save time on print and copy projects can join the line through the Office Depot app, "text to join” or by asking an Office Depot associate for help. Additionally, those looking to schedule a tech services appointment can now reserve a 30-minute appointment with a qualified associate to provide consultation regarding their PC, laptop or cell phone*.

Print and copy services can help design and print everything including copies and flyers, posters, banners, training manuals, invitations, photos and more.

To virtually join a print and copy line today, download the Office Depot app or visit a participating store.

*Available in select stores

About Office Depot, Inc.

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, through a fully integrated B2B distribution platform of approximately 1,300 stores, online presence, and dedicated sales professionals and technicians. Through its banner brands Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, CompuCom® and Grand&Toy®, as well as others, the Company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit news.officedepot.com and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Office Depot is a trademark of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. CompuCom is a trademark of CompuCom Systems, Inc. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. ©2019 Office Depot, Inc. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

About QLess, Inc.

The QLess mission is to eliminate waiting in line. The QLess platform eliminates lines and waiting room waits across thousands of locations by letting people join a mobile line from their phone, roam freely while they wait and get notified as their turn approaches, reducing no-shows by up to 60%, increasing upsells and profits by 10% to 50%, and boosting staff productivity and customer satisfaction from 10% to 114%. To date, QLess has saved 150 million users thousands of years of waiting in line. Visit www.qless.com to learn more. To learn how to avoid waiting in line everywhere, follow @qless on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

