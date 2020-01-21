Office Depot, Inc. Earns Perfect Score in Corporate Equality Index for Ninth Consecutive Year

Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading B2B integrated distribution platform of business services and products, today announced that it received a perfect score of 100 on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s premier benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation. This is the ninth consecutive year that Office Depot has been recognized with top marks.

"The quality of our people is essential to the success of Office Depot. We strive to foster an inclusive culture that promotes diversity not only in backgrounds, but also in ideas that are shared,” said Zoë Maloney, senior vice president and chief human resources officer for Office Depot, Inc. "We’re proud to earn a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index, which validates that our policies, benefits and other practices provide equal opportunities for all employees to reach their full potential.”

The 2020 CEI evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs, and public engagement with the LGBTQ community. Office Depot’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria results in a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

"The impact of the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index over its 18-year history is profound. In this time, the corporate community has worked with us to adopt LGBTQ-inclusive policies, practices and benefits, establishing the Corporate Equality Index as a primary driving force for LGBTQ workplace inclusion in America and across the globe,” said HRC President Alphonso David. "These companies know that protecting their LGBTQ employees and customers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do -- it is also the best business decision.”

For more information on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index, or to view the full report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

