OfferUp and letgo Combine and Release New App That Brings Together Millions of Buyers and Sellers into One Marketplace

SEATTLE, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OfferUp announced that it has combined the OfferUp and letgo marketplaces into one with the new OfferUp & letgo app, creating an improved experience that brings together millions of buyers and sellers across the nation. Available to download today in the App Store and Google Play Store , the combined OfferUp & letgo marketplace has even more deals, and more buyers and sellers for a bigger, better community. Plus, everyone now has access to nationwide shipping, industry-leading safety programs like TruYou & Community MeetUp Spots and listings that never expire.

"Our marketplace has never been this flush with so many new buyers and sellers - this is a win-win for anyone in America who is looking for a great deal or to make money from the things they don't need," said Nick Huzar, OfferUp CEO. "We're combining the complementary strengths of OfferUp and letgo and delivering an even better buying and selling experience for our communities."

OfferUp and letgo announced their intentions to combine earlier this year, and this new marketplace supports more than 20 million monthly users, with billions of dollars of items bought and sold each year. In addition, thousands of auto dealers have joined OfferUp's Verified Auto Dealer Program, making it easier for buyers to find a great deal on millions of cars for sale across the US.

"So many letgo users have found great success finding treasures and making money to supplement their income," said letgo co-founder and new OfferUp board member Alec Oxenford. "Now that our marketplaces are combined, we expect people's satisfaction in finding the right buyers and sellers to increase exponentially."

To access the combined marketplace, letgo users will need to download the new OfferUp & letgo app, and then use their letgo sign up method to create an OfferUp account. When they sign in to their new OfferUp account, their ratings, sales and purchase history, and join date will transfer from letgo to their new OfferUp account.

Download the latest OfferUp app today in the App Store and Google Play Store . For more information, go to https://blog.offerup.com/ .

About OfferUp

OfferUp is dedicated to building the simplest and most trustworthy way for people to buy and sell in their communities. As the largest mobile marketplace for local buyers and sellers in the U.S., the company's iOS and Android apps have been in the top five most popular shopping apps lists for more than three years. The privately-held company is based in Bellevue, WA and backed by top investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Warburg Pincus, OLX, Jackson Square Ventures, and GGV Capital. For more information, visit our website and follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

