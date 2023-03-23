SMI 10'719 -0.6%  SPI 14'063 -0.4%  Dow 32'364 1.0%  DAX 15'211 0.0%  Euro 0.9951 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'207 0.3%  Gold 1'994 1.3%  Bitcoin 25'993 3.8%  Dollar 0.9132 -0.5%  Öl 76.7 1.2% 
Foresight Vct Aktie [Valor: 12424850 / ISIN: GB00B68K3716]
23.03.2023 17:33:10

OFFER UPDATE – USE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT FACILITY

Foresight Vct
0.77 GBP 4.05%
Kaufen Verkaufen

FORESIGHT VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

OFFER UPDATE – USE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT FACILITY
23 MARCH 2023

The Company published a prospectus on 20 January 2023 (Prospectus) containing an offer for subscription to raise up to £20 million with an over-allotment facility to raise up to a further £10 million through the subscription of new ordinary shares of 1p each (Offer). Full details of the Offer are contained in the Prospectus, which include details relating to the expected timetable for accepting applications for the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 tax years.

In order to accommodate further demand, and in accordance with terms of the Prospectus, the Board of Directors of the Company (Board) has decided to implement the over-allotment facility available under the Offer in full to raise up to a further £10 million. The Offer will remain open until 30 June 2023 unless fully subscribed as to the amount available before this date or otherwise at the Board's discretion.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Ellie Kakoulli Tel: 0203 667 8181


