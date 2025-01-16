Offer Update

|
Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the "Company")
LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720
Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2024/2025
Following strong demand for the Company’s shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2024/2025 (the "Offers"), which opened on 6 January 2025, the Board is pleased to announce that it has elected to exercise the Company’s £10 million overallotment facility referred to in the prospectus issued by the Company (and the other Albion VCTs named therein) on 12 November 2024 (the "Prospectus").
Accordingly, the maximum amount that the Company can raise under the Offers is increased from £10 million to £20 million (before issue costs).
The Offers opened on 6 January 2025 and are expected to close no later than 4 April 2025 (unless fully subscribed by an earlier date or previously closed).
A downloadable version of the Prospectus is available from www.albion.capital/offers. Copies of the Prospectus are available, free of charge, from the Companies' registered office at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL.
Terms used in this announcement have the same meaning as defined in the Prospectus.
16 January 2025
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 0207 601 1850
