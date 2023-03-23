SMI 10'719 -0.6%  SPI 14'063 -0.4%  Dow 32'364 1.0%  DAX 15'211 0.0%  Euro 0.9951 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'207 0.3%  Gold 1'994 1.3%  Bitcoin 25'993 3.8%  Dollar 0.9132 -0.5%  Öl 76.7 1.2% 
Northern 3 VCT Aktie
Offer Update

Northern 3 VCT
0.83 GBP
23 March 2023

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

OFFER FOR SUBSCRIPTION UPDATE

Further to the announcement made by Northern 3 VCT PLC ("the Company”) on 12 January 2023 in conjunction with Northern Venture Trust PLC and Northern 2 VCT PLC in respect of the offers of new ordinary shares for subscription in the 2022/23 tax year, the Company announces that its offer of new ordinary shares to raise a total of up to £6.0 million is now fully subscribed and no further applications will be accepted.

The offers by Northern Venture Trust PLC and Northern 2 VCT PLC are both closed.

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.


