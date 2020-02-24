24.02.2020 15:36:00

Off-Road Racing Community 'Takes out the Trash' ahead of MINT 400 Race

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of off-road racing fans will show their appreciation for the Mojave Desert on Saturday, Feb. 29, by cleaning up tons of trash illegally dumped near the MINT 400 race course before the race even begins.

With more than 100 years of heritage, BFGoodrich® Tires is dedicated to providing high performance tires for those who have a passion for driving in virtually any environment. (PRNewsfoto/BFGoodrich Tires)

The BFGoodrich MINT 400, known as the Great American Off-Road Race, and Republic Services, a waste solutions company, have made an annual tradition of cleaning up the desert before the race.

Republic Services is providing large dumpsters and hauling out the collected waste. BFGoodrich, the title sponsor of the race and leading tire brand in off-road racing, has joined in the effort by providing employee volunteers and a set of tires to raffle off to volunteers after the event.

The MINT 400 runs through the picturesque Mojave Desert south of Las Vegas. Most of the land is open to the public and managed by the Bureau of Land Management. Unfortunately, many of these public lands become dumping grounds in the months before and after the race, with everything from furniture, large appliances and even vehicles illegally discarded.

"BFGoodrich has called the desert home for more than 40 years," said Harold Phillips, global general manager for BFGoodrich Tires. "Desert racing has served as a real-world R&D laboratory for the brand, resulting in the toughest off-road tires in the market today. Supporting the cleanup is a natural fit for a brand that has a love of the desert found in its DNA."

If you're in the Las Vegas area and want to join BFGoodrich Tires, Republic Services, the MINT 400, and hundreds of volunteers clean up the desert on Saturday, register at themint400.com/donttrashthedesert/.

About BFGoodrich® Tires

BFGoodrich is dedicated to providing high performance tires for those who have a passion for driving in virtually any environment. Combining technical expertise with 45 years of motorsports experience, BFGoodrich delivers tires for a full range of driving experiences from ultra-high performance street to off-road terrain with one common theme – extreme performance. Come upgrade your performance with BFGoodrich and see where our tires can take you at www.BFGoodrichTires.com, www.BFGoodrichRacing.com, on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/BFGoodrichTires or on Twitter or Instagram at @BFGoodrichTires.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/off-road-racing-community-takes-out-the-trash-ahead-of-mint-400-race-301009565.html

SOURCE BFGoodrich

