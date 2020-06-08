OEG LLC Appoints Mike Hill as COO

HOUSTON, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OEG LLC, a leader in Fundamental Process Operator Visual Learning (v-Learning) for companies in the Process Industries, announced today that Mike Hill has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer.

Prior to OEG, Mike held a number of executive positions at Detechtion Technologies, KBR, CygNet Software, and Invensys Process Systems (IPS). At Detechtion, Mike was the SVP of Sales and Marketing. Before Detechtion, he was the Worldwide VP of Sales for the Technology Business Unit at KBR. He held executive sales positions at both CygNet and IPS.

Mike brings over 25 Years of engineering and sales experience to OEG. He holds a BS in Chemical Engineering from The University of Texas at Austin. Asked about joining the company, Mike commented, "I am excited to join the OEG team, and to bring my engineering and technical sales background to a growing company that is changing the way learning programs are executed in the Process Industries."

Ted Davis, President of OEG, said, "We are delighted to have an executive with Mike's breadth of experience join the OEG team. With his sales experience and technical background he is going to be crucial in helping to drive our mission: to provide a learning platform where our customers can enjoy sustainable, evolving, industry leading learning through a learning development toolkit paired with life-like, immersive content to enhance learner engagement, enjoyment and retention."

About OEG

OEG creates industrial learning platform software and immersive, photo-realistic learning content which enables companies to build, maintain and evolve learning resources specific to their industry and operations. We believe advancements in learning technology should also serve to enhance the human learning experience. Our content and tools help in building learner confidence and improving workforce safety and efficiency.

