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08.05.2026 08:27:11

Odyssey Therapeutics Prices Upsized IPO Of 15.50 Mln Shares At $18/shr

(RTTNews) - Odyssey Therapeutics Inc. announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 15.50 million shares of common stock at $18.00 per share. The company has also granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.33 million shares at the same price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

In addition to the IPO, Odyssey disclosed a concurrent private placement of about 1.39 million shares of common stock to an affiliate of TPG Life Sciences Innovations. These shares were sold at the same $18.00 per share offering price.

Gross proceeds from the IPO and private placement, before deducting underwriting discounts, placement agent fees, and offering expenses, are expected to total approximately $304 million. All shares are being offered directly by Odyssey.

Odyssey's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on May 8, 2026, under the ticker symbol ODTX. The offering is anticipated to close on or about May 11, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

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Trading Signals: Stadler Rail: Auf dem richtigen Gleis

Der Zughersteller ist dabei, zentrale Bremsklötze zu lösen. Mit einem optimistischen Ausblick hat Stadler Rail die Investoren dazu gebracht, wieder einzusteigen - jetzt nimmt der Mid Cap Fahrt auf.

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3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Sandoz , Diamond Back Energy & TotalEnergies mit François Bloch

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3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Sandoz , Diamond Back Energy & TotalEnergies mit François Bloch

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’746.61 19.53 B62SOU
Short 14’028.27 13.77 BVLSMU
Short 14’565.40 8.83 S6WBNU
SMI-Kurs: 13’135.43 07.05.2026 17:30:09
Long 12’646.13 19.39 SI6BUU
Long 12’376.39 13.98 S9OBOU
Long 11’834.47 8.91 S69BTU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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