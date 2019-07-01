01.07.2019 03:00:00

Odfjell SE names the world's largest and most efficient stainless steel chemical tankers

A milestone is reached in Odfjell’s history as the company officially names its next generation of chemical tankers today, July 1st. When the ships are delivered to the fleet, these vessels will be the world’s largest stainless steel chemical tankers, taking Odfjell to a new level of capacity, efficiency, and eco-friendly operations.

Odfjell has undertaken a major fleet renewal program through measures such as pool cooperation, redelivery of older tonnage and chartering of new ships, and today, a historic marker for the most extensive project of them all: four new 49,000 dwt stainless steel chemical tankers, out of a total order of six vessels.   

"Our renewal initiatives and investments ensure that we have an optimal fleet composition, equipped to meet our customers’ needs in coming years – safely and efficiently. We are very excited about this design, which will significantly lower our unit cost while at the same time reducing our environmental footprint”, said Kristian Mørch, CEO.

At any given time, Odfjell has a versatile fleet composed of about 80 chemical tankers trading around the world. These ships carry some 600 different chemicals and liquids which are used to produce a multitude of products we depend on in our everyday life; from phones and PC's to medicines, fabrics and cooking oil.

The four newbuilds are tailor-made for Odfjell’s core objective: to transport and handle each of these unique chemicals in the safest, most efficient, eco-friendly way. Over the years, Odfjell has done extensive in-house research and made heavy investments to reduce emissions, resulting in a solid 30% increase in energy efficiency since 2009.

The first of the new chemical tankers is expected to enter the fleet in late July, with the next three being delivered successively at three-month intervals.

When all renewal initiatives are implemented, Odfjell will boast one of the world’s most eco-friendly and modern fleets, spearheaded by these four new, highly advanced ships.


Naming Ceremony

The naming ceremonies for the two vessels take place on the building site at the Hudong-Zhonghua yard in China, starting at 10:00 local time, Monday July 1st. Representatives from Odfjell management and site team, the yard, customers and partners attend the formal event at where the ships are officially named.  


Contact

For more information and material, please visit Odfjell.com or contact Communications Manager Anngun Dybsland at media@odfjell.com, tel. +47 41 54 88 54.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

28.06.19
Umfeld für Gold bleibt positiv, Anhebung der Prognose
28.06.19
Vontobel: Vontobel lanciert ein Partizipationszertifikat auf «Litecoin»
28.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Deutsche Bank, ThyssenKrupp, Infineon Technologies
28.06.19
SMI-Anleger bleiben skeptisch
28.06.19
Daily Markets: Gold – Starke Rally, starker Widerstand / Roche – Jahreshoch in greifbarer Nähe
26.06.19
Slack Börsengang: Perfektes Timing und glückliches Händchen I BX Swiss
24.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.06.19
Schroders: Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb: Wie funktionieren solche Tech-Riesen wirklich?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

So könnte die US-Notenbank die Kursrally beim Bitcoin weiter antreiben
Tesla: Probleme nicht nur bei der Autosparte, sondern auch bei SolarCity
Juni 2019: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Was dem Bitcoin wirklich zu seinem Höhenflug verhilft
Chinesischer Botschafter: Kauf von Syngenta war kein gutes Geschäft für China
Credit Suisse-Aktie verliert: US-Bankenstresstest nur unter Auflagen bestanden
Umweltbundesamt schlägt bei Benzin und Heizung CO2-Aufschlag vor
Was der Aurora Cannabis-Aktie zu neuem Schwung verhelfen könnte
USA und China einig über neue Handelsgespräche - Hoffnung für Huawei
SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen legen leicht zu -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel in Rot

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen legen leicht zu -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel in Rot
G20-Gipfel gestartet: Die US-Indizes zeigten sich freundlich im Freitagshandel. Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte etwas zu, während auch der deutsche Leitindex DAX deutliche Aufschläge verbuchte. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben zum Wochenschluss ab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB