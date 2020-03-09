ODEM helps fight Coronavirus by offering its Blockchain Education and Credentialing platform for free

ZUG, Switzerland, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ODEM shares the deep concern felt worldwide by the recent coronavirus outbreak and the lives it has taken around the world. We are equally concerned about the disruption of education for the learners, educators and all learning institutions.

In response to the latest development in countries where the virus has prompted the closing of schools, colleges, and universities, ODEM is offering its online integrated learning platform and certification management system free for use to schools and educators to continue educating students until it is safe to return to campus.

ODEM's powerful and secure platform offers integrated enrollment, learning management and certificate issuance for educators to conduct classes entirely online and issue digital certificates of completion and achievement that can be used to track progress and generate traditional certificates once schools are back online. The ODEM platform can also be integrated with a school's existing learning management system (LMS), as well as use existing curriculum.

In an official UN announcement, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay stated, "We are working with countries to assure the continuity of learning for all, especially disadvantaged children and youth who tend to be the hardest hit by school closures. While temporary school closures as a result of health and other crises are not new, unfortunately, the global scale and speed of the current educational disruption is unparalleled and, if prolonged, could threaten the right to education."

ODEM will provide this global continuity free of charge until students and educators can safely return to campus. Through its offering, the company is hopeful that it is one global and seamless solution that can help to mitigate the interruption of the fundamental right of education.

As of March 6th, seventeen countries have implemented school/campus closures due to the virus. The United States, Great Britain, Germany, Pakistan, France, Thailand, Vietnam and South Korea have all initiated localized school closures while China, Japan, Mongolia, Italy, Iran, Iraq, Armenia, the United Arab Emeritz and Azerbaijan have all activated country-wide closures.

"ODEM was designed from its inception to provide a global and seamless education platform for everyone. We, of course, could not have anticipated such circumstances to bring that vision into reality as we are experiencing now, however, we are grateful to be part of the solution to allowing students worldwide to continue their education regardless of their physical location or proximity to a physical learning facility," said ODEM CEO Rich Maaghul. "A positive outcome from these circumstances may well be a future where we are able to better prepare for not only how we manage healthcare in such crises, but access to education as well."

About ODEM

ODEM is an on-demand education and employment marketplace that directly connects employers, students and educators to make learning, working and growing professionally more affordable, accessible and efficient. Founded in 2017 by seasoned educational technology veteran, Richard Maaghul, ODEM was built out of his clear vision to use blockchain to transform today's inefficient education and employment industries. The first of its kind, the ODEM Marketplace has already attracted over 30,000 users representing 166 countries and is working with a wide variety of universities, colleges and employers worldwide.

ODEM Media Contact

Johanna Maaghul, COO ODEM.IO

johanna@odem.io or press@odem.io

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/639718/ODEM_LOGO.jpg

SOURCE ODEM.IO