Oconee Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Results

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the fourth quarter and for the year ended December 31, 2019.  Unaudited net income for the three months ending December 31, 2019 was $1,936,379 or $2.17 per common share.  This compares to $607,064 or $0.67 per common share for the fourth quarter of the prior year.  This represents an increase of 219% in net earnings in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018.  Excluding an after-tax gain on sale of the Bank's operations center in the fourth quarter of $1.3 million, net earnings for the fourth quarter were $638,578, or $0.71 per share. 

Unaudited net income for the year ending December 31, 2019 was $3.8 million or $4.20 per common share, compared to $1.7 million or $1.93 per common share for the year ending December 31, 2018.  This represents an increase of 116% in net earnings over the year ending December 31, 2018. Excluding an after-tax gain on sale of the Bank's operations center in the fourth quarter of $1.3 million, net earnings for the year ending December 31, 2019 were $2.5 million, or $2.75 per share.

Total assets as of December 31, 2019 were $399.6 million, compared to total assets of $349.8 million as of December 31, 2018.  Total loans were $248.8 million and deposits were $361.5 million as of December 31, 2019.  This compared to total loans of $221.8 million and deposits of $318.5 million at December 31, 2018.  For the year ended December 31, 2019, total loans increased 12.2% and total deposits increased 13.5% versus December 31, 2018. 

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee stated, "We are pleased with the fourth quarter results.  Excluding the gain on the sale of our operations building, our fourth quarter results reflected an increase of 5% over the fourth quarter of 2018. Earnings continue to benefit from the investments we've made in high performing bankers as we continued to see strong loan growth this quarter and for the year. We were also pleased to announce the addition of Laura Whitaker to our board on January 16th.  Laura is already making a significant contribution to our board."

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service branches and one limited-service loan production office.  In February 2020, Oconee State bank celebrated 60 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others.

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEET












12/31/2019


12/31/2018





(Unaudited)



ASSETS






Cash and due from banks

$         38,097,412


$          22,365,042



Securities available for sale (at fair value)

99,228,506


90,802,006



Other investment

314,900


319,600



Mortgage loans held for sale

1,572,800


745,000



Loans, less allowance for loan

losses

248,771,230


221,802,558






Premises and equipment

3,499,383


5,850,891



Other real estate owned

--


--



Other assets

8,087,517


7,975,186




Total Assets

$       399,571,748


$        349,860,283








LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities:






Deposits

$       361,522,575


$        318,496,973



Repurchase agreements

--


--



Dividends payble

--


--



Federal Home Loan Bank advances

--


--



Accrued expenses and other liabilities

2,382,077


674,253




Total Liabilities

363,904,652


319,171,226









Stockholder's Equity:






Common Stock

1,793,760


1,802,728



Restricted Stock

(36,745)


(30,684)



Additional Paid in Capital

4,139,146


4,288,610



Retained earnings

29,501,154


26,281,797



Unrealized gain/loss on securities

269,781


(1,653,394)











Total Stockholder's Equity

35,667,096


30,689,057











Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity

$       399,571,748


$        349,860,283

 

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-QTD












12/31/2019


12/31/2018





(Unaudited)




Interest Income:






Loans

$           3,221,637


$            2,855,317



Securities available for sale







State, County & Municipal

93,972


146,548




Treasuries & Agencies

296,051


371,710



Federal funds sold & other

145,286


59,760





3,756,947


3,433,335









Interest Expense:






Deposits

475,516


213,780



Other

398


1,108



Total Interest Expense

475,914


214,888











Net interest income

3,281,033


3,218,447









Provision for loan losses

142,500


80,100










Net income after provision for loan losses

3,138,533


3,138,347









Noninterest income






Service charges on deposit accounts

139,893


149,717



Gain on Sale of Assets

1,781,545


--



Securities gains (losses), net

930


0



Mortgage banking income

194,979


--



SBA loan related income

271,413


229,676



Commissions on investment sales

123,821


130,665



Other

306,319


296,423



Total noninterest income

2,818,899


806,481









Noninterest expense






Salaries and employee benefits

2,178,654


2,114,257



Occupancy

380,418


292,868



Other operating

872,193


863,420



Total noninterest expense

3,431,265


3,270,545











Income before provision for income taxes

2,526,167


674,283









Provision for income taxes

589,788


67,219











Net Income

$           1,936,379


$               607,064











Shares Outstanding

895,742


900,401




QTD Earnings Per Common Share

2.17


0.67

 

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD












12/31/2019


12/31/2018





(Unaudited)




Interest Income:






Loans

$         12,381,600


$          10,033,144



Securities available for sale







State, County & Municipal

454,790


884,801




Treasuries & Agencies

1,259,350


1,524,166



Federal funds sold & other

375,577


316,842





14,471,318


12,758,953









Interest Expense:






Deposits

1,523,254


765,402



Other

11,211


1,108



Total Interest Expense

1,534,465


766,510











Net interest income

12,936,853


11,992,443









Provision for loan losses

570,000


240,300










Net income after provision for loan losses

12,366,853


11,752,143









Noninterest income






Service charges on deposit accounts

584,527


528,367



Gain on Sale of Assets

1,781,545


--



Securities gains (losses), net

7,437


73,255



Mortgage banking income

518,339


--



SBA loan related income

1,076,190


352,846



Commissions on investment sales

510,184


491,888



Other

1,249,918


1,126,943



Total noninterest income

5,728,139


2,573,299









Noninterest expense






Salaries and employee benefits

8,493,647


7,874,617



Occupancy

1,358,796


1,065,187



Other operating

3,465,678


3,438,823



Total noninterest expense

13,318,121


12,378,627











Income before provision for income taxes

4,776,871


1,946,815









Provision for income taxes

1,017,506


209,417











Net Income

$           3,759,365


$            1,737,400











Shares Outstanding

895,742


900,401




YTD Earnings Per Common Share

4.20


1.93

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oconee-financial-corporation-reports-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2019-results-301008022.html

SOURCE Oconee Financial Corporation

Apple Umsatzwarnung sorgt für rote Vorzeichen | BX Swiss TV

