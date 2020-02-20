Oconee Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Results

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the fourth quarter and for the year ended December 31, 2019. Unaudited net income for the three months ending December 31, 2019 was $1,936,379 or $2.17 per common share. This compares to $607,064 or $0.67 per common share for the fourth quarter of the prior year. This represents an increase of 219% in net earnings in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. Excluding an after-tax gain on sale of the Bank's operations center in the fourth quarter of $1.3 million, net earnings for the fourth quarter were $638,578, or $0.71 per share.

Unaudited net income for the year ending December 31, 2019 was $3.8 million or $4.20 per common share, compared to $1.7 million or $1.93 per common share for the year ending December 31, 2018. This represents an increase of 116% in net earnings over the year ending December 31, 2018. Excluding an after-tax gain on sale of the Bank's operations center in the fourth quarter of $1.3 million, net earnings for the year ending December 31, 2019 were $2.5 million, or $2.75 per share.

Total assets as of December 31, 2019 were $399.6 million, compared to total assets of $349.8 million as of December 31, 2018. Total loans were $248.8 million and deposits were $361.5 million as of December 31, 2019. This compared to total loans of $221.8 million and deposits of $318.5 million at December 31, 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2019, total loans increased 12.2% and total deposits increased 13.5% versus December 31, 2018.

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee stated, "We are pleased with the fourth quarter results. Excluding the gain on the sale of our operations building, our fourth quarter results reflected an increase of 5% over the fourth quarter of 2018. Earnings continue to benefit from the investments we've made in high performing bankers as we continued to see strong loan growth this quarter and for the year. We were also pleased to announce the addition of Laura Whitaker to our board on January 16th. Laura is already making a significant contribution to our board."

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service branches and one limited-service loan production office. In February 2020, Oconee State bank celebrated 60 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others.

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION BALANCE SHEET





















12/31/2019

12/31/2018







(Unaudited)



ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 38,097,412

$ 22,365,042



Securities available for sale (at fair value) 99,228,506

90,802,006



Other investment 314,900

319,600



Mortgage loans held for sale 1,572,800

745,000



Loans, less allowance for loan losses 248,771,230

221,802,558









Premises and equipment 3,499,383

5,850,891



Other real estate owned --

--



Other assets 8,087,517

7,975,186





Total Assets $ 399,571,748

$ 349,860,283













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities:









Deposits $ 361,522,575

$ 318,496,973



Repurchase agreements --

--



Dividends payble --

--



Federal Home Loan Bank advances --

--



Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,382,077

674,253





Total Liabilities 363,904,652

319,171,226















Stockholder's Equity:









Common Stock 1,793,760

1,802,728



Restricted Stock (36,745)

(30,684)



Additional Paid in Capital 4,139,146

4,288,610



Retained earnings 29,501,154

26,281,797



Unrealized gain/loss on securities 269,781

(1,653,394)



















Total Stockholder's Equity 35,667,096

30,689,057



















Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity $ 399,571,748

$ 349,860,283

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION STATEMENT OF INCOME-QTD





















12/31/2019

12/31/2018







(Unaudited)





Interest Income:









Loans $ 3,221,637

$ 2,855,317



Securities available for sale











State, County & Municipal 93,972

146,548





Treasuries & Agencies 296,051

371,710



Federal funds sold & other 145,286

59,760







3,756,947

3,433,335















Interest Expense:









Deposits 475,516

213,780



Other 398

1,108



Total Interest Expense 475,914

214,888



















Net interest income 3,281,033

3,218,447















Provision for loan losses 142,500

80,100

















Net income after provision for loan losses 3,138,533

3,138,347















Noninterest income









Service charges on deposit accounts 139,893

149,717



Gain on Sale of Assets 1,781,545

--



Securities gains (losses), net 930

0



Mortgage banking income 194,979

--



SBA loan related income 271,413

229,676



Commissions on investment sales 123,821

130,665



Other 306,319

296,423



Total noninterest income 2,818,899

806,481















Noninterest expense









Salaries and employee benefits 2,178,654

2,114,257



Occupancy 380,418

292,868



Other operating 872,193

863,420



Total noninterest expense 3,431,265

3,270,545



















Income before provision for income taxes 2,526,167

674,283















Provision for income taxes 589,788

67,219



















Net Income $ 1,936,379

$ 607,064



















Shares Outstanding 895,742

900,401





QTD Earnings Per Common Share 2.17

0.67

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD





















12/31/2019

12/31/2018







(Unaudited)





Interest Income:









Loans $ 12,381,600

$ 10,033,144



Securities available for sale











State, County & Municipal 454,790

884,801





Treasuries & Agencies 1,259,350

1,524,166



Federal funds sold & other 375,577

316,842







14,471,318

12,758,953















Interest Expense:









Deposits 1,523,254

765,402



Other 11,211

1,108



Total Interest Expense 1,534,465

766,510



















Net interest income 12,936,853

11,992,443















Provision for loan losses 570,000

240,300

















Net income after provision for loan losses 12,366,853

11,752,143















Noninterest income









Service charges on deposit accounts 584,527

528,367



Gain on Sale of Assets 1,781,545

--



Securities gains (losses), net 7,437

73,255



Mortgage banking income 518,339

--



SBA loan related income 1,076,190

352,846



Commissions on investment sales 510,184

491,888



Other 1,249,918

1,126,943



Total noninterest income 5,728,139

2,573,299















Noninterest expense









Salaries and employee benefits 8,493,647

7,874,617



Occupancy 1,358,796

1,065,187



Other operating 3,465,678

3,438,823



Total noninterest expense 13,318,121

12,378,627



















Income before provision for income taxes 4,776,871

1,946,815















Provision for income taxes 1,017,506

209,417



















Net Income $ 3,759,365

$ 1,737,400



















Shares Outstanding 895,742

900,401





YTD Earnings Per Common Share 4.20

1.93

