OCLU releases limited run of 2,500 award-winning action cameras

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, https://oclu.com [OCLU __title__ ] released their namesake product, an action camera with pre-editing features that allow users to edit content while on-the-go. Its aerodynamic design and advanced processors capture experiences in stunning detail. It is now available in a limited run of 2,500 cameras on the company's website (www.oclu.com) starting at $299.

The award-winning camera has an intuitive, user-friendly interface that features eight modes: LiveCut®, Video, Loop Record, Time Lapse, Photo, Burst, Multi Photo, and Motion Record. Users can customize their top four modes for easy access, and toggle between them for seamless shot optimization.

OCLU's central feature was born from a desire to solve a common pain-point of film sessions resulting in hours of excess footage since there's no way to know which run will be "the one". OCLU's software includes patent-pending LiveCut® pre-editing, which allows users to delete unwanted content on-the-fly, leaving them with quality over quantity. This makes finding and sharing your best shots easier and accessible.

"There are all kinds of action cameras out in the market with great features. But OCLU is the only one that eliminates content overload," said CEO and founder Firas Kittaneh. "As someone who loves both sports and photography, I wanted to create a camera that makes it easier to capture and save only your best moments."

OCLU has an aerodynamic shape and low profile. It is rugged and water-resistant out of the box, and waterproof with OCLU's accessories. The company also designed a dozen different mounts and accessories to let users shoot every sport from any angle. A standard tripod screw in the base of the device makes the camera universally compatible. OCLU's own FirmFlex™ mounts are ultra-low profile and have robust flex to fit both rounded and flat surfaces.

Technical specifications include UHD 4K video at 30FPS, Full HD slow-motion at 120FPS, 12MP camera, IPX7 water resistance rating, GPS data, 150° FOV, and a 1000 mAh interchangeable battery. The camera's quick snap, conductive charging cable allows for fast and weatherproof charging and data transfer. This ensures OCLU can keep up with all-day film sessions.

The camera comes with software and hardware integration to ensure seamless usability. Settings can be controlled on the camera or the user's smartphone through the OCLU app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play. The integration allows content to easily be viewed, edited, and shared straight from smartphones. Smartphone integration also allows users to film using GPS data.

Kittaneh adds, "OCLU comes packed with features to help users capture and create their best memories. After 5 years of engineering a better action camera, we're excited to make OCLU available."

OCLU has received six different awards including the iF Design Award, the Red Dot Design Award, and the European Product Design Award.

For more information about OCLU, please visit https://oclu.com [oclu.com __title__ ]. For media interviews, please contact our PR team at pr@oclu.com.

About OCLU

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Firas Kittaneh is a serial entrepreneur dedicated to designing and developing user-centric products. Due to his love of sports and photography, he wanted a simple way for people to capture and record their favorite activities. Firas and his brother Moe Kittaneh founded OCLU when they realized leading action cameras were often difficult to use and had room for further innovation. They have spent 5 years behind-the-scenes with a seasoned team of design, engineering, manufacturing, and technology experts to build OCLU's award-winning action camera. In addition to OCLU, Firas is also the co-founder and CEO at Amerisleep, an Inc. 5000 company that's reimagining the mattress shopping experience.

