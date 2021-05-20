Oceania Cruises Unveils "Vista" Signature Spaces

MIAMI, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, unveiled the signature lounges, bars, and wellness facilities of Vista, the first of two new 1,200-guest Allura Class ships that are being constructed by renowned Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri S.p.A. The 67,000-gross-ton, 1,200-guest luxury vessel, the seventh for the line, will set sail in 2023. A second Allura Class ship will debut in 2025.

"Our guests have a passion for new experiences and destinations while also loving to travel to familiar places and seeing them from new directions. That drove every aspect of designing Vista, to present a sense of familiarity imbued with unique elements and fresh perspectives," stated Bob Binder, President & CEO of Oceania Cruises.

Purposely designed to deliver the brand's hallmark small-ship luxury experience, Vista features a wide variety of social, recreation, and wellness spaces oriented across six of the ship's 11 guest decks. A mixture of both grand and cozy spaces presents guests with a room for every mood and purpose, whether one seeks an intimate getaway spot to enjoy a quiet read, a tony bar for evening cocktails, or to dance the night away with newfound friends.

The Grand Staircase: A Welcome Unlike Any Other

An iconic element of the Oceania Cruises brand, The Grand Staircase is where every new Oceania Cruises journey begins. Sleek curves and elegant details define the grandest of beginnings. A glistening floor-to-ceiling pillar of crystal and light sets the tone for the ship and the guest experience.

Martinis: A Classic Transformed

So much more than the name conveys, our reimagined Martinis bar is a true destination aboard Vista. Convivial gathering spaces are nestled among walls of shimmering glass, and custom sculptural lighting casts a warm glow over the heart of the bar. Sophistication, glamour, and elegance serve as a backdrop for extraordinary evenings.

The Grand Lounge: Gatherings Made Glamorous

Evoking the feeling of a private club, The Grand Lounge features sleek alcoves enhanced by a gold-infused color palette, sculptural lighting, and elegant lines. It's a relaxing yet elegant lounge that invites guests to unwind before an unforgettable dinner or enjoy a nightcap with fellow explorers.

Casino + Casino Bar: An Exciting Escape

Layers of luxury come to life through the golden grandeur and art nouveau-inspired touches in Vista's elegantly evolved Casino. The energized excitement is palpable in this enclave designed for those drawn to exciting games of chance and skill as well as those simply seeking a refined space to enjoy a cocktail.

Horizons: A View of the World

Conjuring a world of possibilities, the dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows and inspiring silhouettes in Horizons celebrate the journey. Guests will be awed by sweeping 180-degree views whether they're sharing travel stories over Afternoon Tea, taking in sights along the way, or enjoying a lively musical performance.

Pool Deck: A Tranquil Oasis

Mirroring the beauty of the surrounding sea, the Pool Deck creates the perfect onboard escape. Guests may revel in the solitude of a uniquely modern beach-club cabana, go for a refreshing swim, or gather with friends poolside. The variety of textures and soothing natural tones come together in a natural oasis to reconnect with nature.

Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center: A Luxurious Sanctuary

Dedicated to a personal journey of well-being, the Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center offers a host of tranquil treatment areas, state-of-the-art workout and personal training spaces as well as a spacious new salon and barbershop. The indulgent spa terrace with sweeping sea views confirms that rejuvenation guided every aspect of our first purpose-built holistic wellness center.

Vista's best-in-class culinary experiences and spacious, residentially inspired suites and staterooms will be revealed in the coming weeks, with her inaugural voyages opening for sale in September 2021.

Currently under construction by Fincantieri S.p.A. in Italy, Vista will sail her first commercial voyage in early 2023. Measuring approximately 67,000 gross registered tons, the ship will accommodate 1,200 guests and be staffed by 800 officers and crew, offering industry-leading space and staff-to-guest ratios. An unnamed sister ship will debut in 2025.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's six small, luxurious ships carry only 684 to 1,250 guests and feature the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 450 marquee and boutique ports across Europe, Alaska, Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, New England-Canada, Bermuda, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Tahiti and the South Pacific in addition to the epic 180-day Around the World Voyages. The brand has two 1,200-guest Allura Class ships on order.

With headquarters in Miami, Oceania Cruises is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., a diversified cruise operator of leading global cruise brands which include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company has nine additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027.

