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Oceaneering International Aktie 958626 / US6752321025

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22.04.2026 23:33:18

Oceaneering International Inc. Q1 Profit Falls

Oceaneering International
29.72 CHF 1.16%
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(RTTNews) - Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) announced earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $36.11 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $50.38 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.7% to $692.43 million from $674.52 million last year.

Oceaneering International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $36.11 Mln. vs. $50.38 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.36 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $692.43 Mln vs. $674.52 Mln last year.

Second-quarter 2026 revenue is projected to increase and EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $100 million to $110 million.