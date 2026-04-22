Oceaneering International Aktie 958626 / US6752321025
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22.04.2026 23:33:18
Oceaneering International Inc. Q1 Profit Falls
(RTTNews) - Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) announced earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year
The company's bottom line came in at $36.11 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $50.38 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 2.7% to $692.43 million from $674.52 million last year.
Oceaneering International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $36.11 Mln. vs. $50.38 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.36 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $692.43 Mln vs. $674.52 Mln last year.
Second-quarter 2026 revenue is projected to increase and EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $100 million to $110 million.
Nachrichten zu Oceaneering International Inc.
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21.04.26
|Ausblick: Oceaneering International legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
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07.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Oceaneering International mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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17.02.26