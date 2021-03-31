Oceaneering Announces Dates for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceaneering International, Inc. ("Oceaneering") (NYSE: OII) announces that it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The earnings release will be available on Oceaneering's website at www.oceaneering.com .

Oceaneering also has scheduled a conference call and webcast related to its first quarter results for Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Interested parties may listen to the call through a webcast link posted in the Investor Relations section of Oceaneering's website. A replay of the conference call will be made available on the website approximately two hours after the live call concludes.

Oceaneering is a global provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore energy industry. Through the use of its applied technology expertise, Oceaneering also serves the defense, aerospace, and entertainment industries.

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.

