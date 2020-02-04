04.02.2020 22:26:00

Ocean Insight Launches Powerful New Version of Its Signature Spectroscopy Software

WINTER PARK, Fla., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Insight, the applied spectral knowledge company, has released a powerful new version of its OceanView spectroscopy software. The software has a smoother, more intuitive graphical user interface (GUI) and provides faster, more stable data acquisition and processing.

(PRNewsfoto/Ocean Insight)

The enhanced OceanView GUI has more intuitive function icons and better visual contrast to reduce eyestrain and provide a friendlier user experience. Other changes have boosted software functionality for a more robust, streamlined experience. OceanView is compatible with operating systems running Windows 7/8.x/10, MacOS X 10.7.3 or Linux 32/64.

Each OceanView license purchase includes two installations, with discounted pricing on multiple-license orders. Users can download a free trial version for 30 days. Also, owners of OceanView software purchased after January 1, 2017 will be able to upgrade to the new OceanView at no additional charge.

OceanView displays and processes spectral data from Ocean Insight spectrometers and includes advanced features such as spectral splicing, interpolation, and device output control via GPIOs.  The software is highly customizable and includes a schematic view that provides a visual roadmap of data flow from spectral inputs to processed results.

To learn more about OceanView, please contact info@oceaninsight.com, visit the website at OceanInsight.com or call us +1 727-733-2447.

Ocean Insight, formerly Ocean Optics, offers robust, scalable optical sensing tools, complemented by deep application knowledge, machine learning and digital tools, design and manufacturing expertise, and a global support and service network. We provide customers with Applied Spectral Knowledge – a combination of innovative spectroscopy hardware, software, and on-demand data delivery backed by deep category expertise. Ocean Insight has locations in the Americas, Europe and Asia, and is part of Halma plc, a global group of life-saving technology companies.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ocean-insight-launches-powerful-new-version-of-its-signature-spectroscopy-software-300998989.html

SOURCE Ocean Insight

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:33
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14:24
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (67.5%) auf Julius Baer Group Ltd
13:30
Ölpreise weiter auf Talfahrt
09:21
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC auf Versorger mit 50% Barriere
08:52
SMI zeigt sich recht stabil
03.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
23.01.20
SONIA: Höchste Zeit, die Zinsen zu senken
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
27.01.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht es weiter?
27.01.20
Schroders: Die drei stärksten Trends im Gesundheitssektor
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Parallelen zu 1980: Droht dem Goldmarkt das gleiche Schicksal wie vor 40 Jahren?
Tesla-Aktie mit neuem Höchststand: Tesla-Bulle hält Preis von 7'000 US-Dollar für möglich
SNB will Frankenstärke eindämmen - aber Trump funkt ihr dazwischen
Julius Bär-Aktie bricht ein: Weniger Gewinn erzielt und neue Ziele bis 2022 - Stellenabbau geplant
So bewegen sich Bitcoin & Co. am Sonntag
Glencore-Aktie legt kräftig zu: In 2019 mehr Kohle gefördert, aber weniger Kupfer
SGS-Aktie verliert deutlich: Familie von Finck verkauft Grossteil ihrer Beteiligung - GBL stockt auf
Dow beendet den Handel fester -- SMI zum Börsenschluss höher -- DAX letztlich über 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- Shanghai Composite schliesst über 7 Prozent tiefer
Credit Suisse friert anscheinend Boni ein trotz Gewinnanstieg - Aktie im Minus
Der Big-Mac-Index 2020 - Wie ein Burger Rückschlüsse auf die Kaufkraft zulässt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Handel endet deutlich fester -- SMI verabschiedet sich stärker -- DAX schliesst nahe 13'300 Punkten-- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex konnten am Dienstag Gewinne verbuchen. An den US-Börsen schlugen die Bullen zu. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich zum Handelsende mit grünen Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;