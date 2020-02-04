Ocean Insight Launches Powerful New Version of Its Signature Spectroscopy Software

WINTER PARK, Fla., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Insight, the applied spectral knowledge company, has released a powerful new version of its OceanView spectroscopy software. The software has a smoother, more intuitive graphical user interface (GUI) and provides faster, more stable data acquisition and processing.

The enhanced OceanView GUI has more intuitive function icons and better visual contrast to reduce eyestrain and provide a friendlier user experience. Other changes have boosted software functionality for a more robust, streamlined experience. OceanView is compatible with operating systems running Windows 7/8.x/10, MacOS X 10.7.3 or Linux 32/64.

Each OceanView license purchase includes two installations, with discounted pricing on multiple-license orders. Users can download a free trial version for 30 days. Also, owners of OceanView software purchased after January 1, 2017 will be able to upgrade to the new OceanView at no additional charge.

OceanView displays and processes spectral data from Ocean Insight spectrometers and includes advanced features such as spectral splicing, interpolation, and device output control via GPIOs. The software is highly customizable and includes a schematic view that provides a visual roadmap of data flow from spectral inputs to processed results.

To learn more about OceanView, please contact info@oceaninsight.com, visit the website at OceanInsight.com or call us +1 727-733-2447.

Ocean Insight, formerly Ocean Optics, offers robust, scalable optical sensing tools, complemented by deep application knowledge, machine learning and digital tools, design and manufacturing expertise, and a global support and service network. We provide customers with Applied Spectral Knowledge – a combination of innovative spectroscopy hardware, software, and on-demand data delivery backed by deep category expertise. Ocean Insight has locations in the Americas, Europe and Asia, and is part of Halma plc, a global group of life-saving technology companies.

