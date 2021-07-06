SMI 11’968 0.0%  SPI 15’393 0.0%  Dow 34’786 0.4%  DAX 15’662 0.1%  Euro 1.0943 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’087 0.1%  Gold 1’792 0.4%  Bitcoin 31’488 -3.2%  Dollar 0.9223 0.1%  Öl 77.1 1.5% 
06.07.2021 01:12:00

Ocean Advocates James Cameron, Ray Dalio, and Sylvia Earle Explore Unknown Frontiers and New Ocean Worlds at GLEX Summit 2021

NEW YORK, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed ocean advocates and longtime collaborators James Cameron, Ray Dalio, and Sylvia Earle will virtually convene to discuss the unknown frontiers of our mysterious and unexplored ocean world and their latest initiatives to excite the next generation of ocean stewards and young explorers. Moderated by The Explorers Club President Emeritus Ted Janulis, the talk will be featured as part of The Explorers Club Global Exploration Summit (GLEX) in Lisbon, Portugal. The week-long conference brings together the world's leading explorers to share cutting-edge technology and innovations to propel the world toward the next frontier in the future of exploration.

James Cameron, National Geographic Explorer at Large and Academy-Award winning filmmaker, will speak about the intersection of space and ocean exploration and the massive breakthroughs in both fields that have made it possible for us to credibly explore for life beyond Earth in the ocean worlds across our universe.

Ray Dalio, President of Dalio Philanthropies and Co-founder of OceanX, will speak to the critical importance of combining ocean exploration and compelling storytelling and media to educate, inspire, and connect the world to our planet's most treasured natural resource. His talk will be followed by a live Q&A from OceanX's new media and exploration vessel, OceanXplorer, which is currently investigating a hydrothermal vent on the mid-Atlantic ridge.

Sylvia Earle, National Geographic Explorer and Founder, Mission Blue, will close the 30-minute session with an inspiring call to action merging conservation, science, and humanity. Oceans are critical to our very existence, she says. "No blue, no green."

The session will also preview "Vertical Migration," a video projection being created by Danish artists' collective SUPERFLEX and initiated by the TBA21-Academy and Art2030, with support from the Avatar Alliance Foundation and Dalio Philanthropies. Showcasing the splendor of the ocean twilight zone and educating viewers on its importance, the projection will appear September 21-24 on the side of the 505-foot (154-meter) United Nations Secretariat Building (the UN tower) tied to the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly.

For more information or to view the full lineup of GLEX Summit 2021, visit  www.glexsummit.com.

For media inquiries regarding OceanX, please contact Rida Bint Fozi at rida@thetascgroup.com.

About OceanX
OceanX is a mission to support scientists to explore the ocean and to bring it back to the world through captivating media. Uniting leading media, science, and philanthropy partners, OceanX utilizes next-gen technology, fearless science, compelling storytelling, and immersive experiences to educate, inspire, and connect the world with the ocean and build a global community deeply engaged with understanding, enjoying, and protecting our oceans. OceanX is an initiative of Dalio Philanthropies, which furthers the diverse philanthropic interests of Dalio family members. For more information, visit www.oceanx.org and follow OceanX on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Contact: Rida Bint Fozi
Phone: 212-337-8870
Email: rida@thetascgroup.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ocean-advocates-james-cameron-ray-dalio-and-sylvia-earle-explore-unknown-frontiers-and-new-ocean-worlds-at-glex-summit-2021-301325688.html

SOURCE OceanX

﻿

