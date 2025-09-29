Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’930 0.5%  SPI 16’531 0.3%  Dow 46’247 0.7%  DAX 23’739 0.9%  Euro 0.9338 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’500 1.0%  Gold 3’763 0.4%  Bitcoin 87’357 0.2%  Dollar 0.7979 -0.2%  Öl 69.7 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Amazon-Aktie im Blick: Mega-Schnäppchen - Zweiter Prime Day verspricht Black-Friday-Preise
Hedgefonds-Manager Daniel Loeb setzt stark auf die NVIDIA-Aktie: Gründe für seine Milliardenwette
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Tesla verliert Top-Ten-Platz in Deutschland - Opel überholt US-Pionier bei E-Autos - Tesla-Aktie in Gefahr?
SPS-Aktie im Fokus: Immobilienkonzern kämpft vor dem höchsten Gericht um Maag-Hallen-Projekt
Suche...

Occidental Petroleum Aktie 958611 / US6745991058

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

29.09.2025 04:10:45

Occidental Petroleum Nears $10 Bln Sale Of OxyChem Unit: Report

Occidental Petroleum
36.62 CHF -5.25%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) is in advanced discussions to sell its chemical division, OxyChem, in a deal valued at approximately $10 billion, the Financial Times reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The potential sale would mark the largest divestiture in Occidental's ongoing strategy to streamline operations and reduce its substantial debt burden. The company has been actively shedding assets over the past several years as part of this effort.

An official announcement is expected in the coming weeks, the report said.

Nachrichten zu Occidental Petroleum Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
28.09.25