Ocala, FL Dentist, Dr. Nickelice Brand, Provides Ceramic Dental Implants as an Alternative to Metal

OCALA, Fla., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Respected dentist, Dr. Nickelice Brand, provides a metal-free option to dental implants in Ocala, FL with revolutionary ceramic dental implants. Dental Implants of Ocala offers the ceramic dental implant treatment, CeraRoot, for those with allergies to the metal in traditional dental implants, who have thin gums or who may want a more natural approach to implant dentistry. Dental implants are used to replace failing or missing teeth with a natural-looking, long-lasting alternative.

CeraRoot is a unique approach to dental implants because the entire implant is made from a single piece of ceramic material. Traditional dental implants are composed of separate pieces, a post and an abutment, making it easier for bacteria to accumulate under and around the implant. Since CeraRoot is made from a single piece of ceramic, this is no longer a concern. Additionally, some patients may have thin gum tissue, which can expose the metal threads of a traditional implant. CeraRoot implants are made of tooth colored ceramic material, so any exposure through the gum tissue will look like a natural tooth root.

"We're one of few CeraRoot providers. People come from, not just all over the state of Florida, but nearby states as well to get the CeraRoot implants," says Dr. Brand. "They've proven to be highly successful. They are very cosmetic, and they serve the same purpose as traditional implants."

CeraRoot implants are created from zirconia, a biocompatible ceramic material that assimilates well into the bone. Those with metal allergies can choose ceramic dental implants without fear of allergic reaction or of their body rejecting a metal implant. CeraRoot implants are approved by the FDA and provide the same levels of strength, longevity and results that traditional implants do.

All dental implants, when placed by an experienced dentist like Dr. Brand, allow patients to replace failing or missing teeth. The implants mimic natural tooth function, including stimulating the jawbone, preventing shifting of surrounding teeth and offering a natural look, feel and bite. Dental Implants of Ocala offers comprehensive dental implant treatment, including All-on-4® full mouth dental implants, same-day dental implants, and denture stabilization with implants. Additionally, patients undergoing dental implant treatment at this practice can receive soothing IV sedation from the dentist and his team in order to block sensations of anxiety or discomfort.

Those interested in learning more about ceramic dental implants or looking for an experienced dentist in Ocala, FL are encouraged to contact Dental Implants of Ocala to make an appointment. The practice can be reached by calling 352-653-2500 or visiting the website at http://www.dentalimplantsofocala.com.

About the Practice

Dental Implants of Ocala offers specialized and all-inclusive dental implant treatment to patients of Marion County, including Ocala, FL and beyond. Dr. Nickelice Brand, the practice's leading implant dentist, has over 25 years of experience and focuses solely on providing innovative implant solutions for his patients. Placing over 500 implants a year, Dr. Brand has retained a 98 percent implant success rate and an even higher level of patient satisfaction. The team at Dental Implants of Ocala remains up to date on implant dentistry's most innovative and unique technologies, including bone morphogenetic protein, Digital Smile Design, and CeraRoot ceramic dental implants, to ensure the highest standard of care and most predictable treatment outcomes. To learn more about Dental Implants of Ocala and their innovative implant care, visit http://www.dentalimplantsofocala.com or call 352-653-2500.

SOURCE Dental Implants of Ocala