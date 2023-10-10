Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
11.10.2023 00:37:00

OC Health Care Agency Launches "Fentanyl is Forever" Awareness Campaign in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) is proud to announce the launch of the "Fentanyl is Forever" Media Campaign, a comprehensive initiative aimed at raising awareness about the critical issue of fentanyl misuse in Orange County. This campaign underscores the County's commitment to addressing this crisis and its devastating impact on individuals, families, and communities.

"The 'Fentanyl is Forever' campaign brings the dangers and devastation of fentanyl misuse to life by showing how fentanyl can wreck lives, families, and friendships," said Chairman Donald P. Wagner, OC Board of Supervisors, Third District. "Our goal is to make people aware of these dangers and encourage them to seek out local resources for help."

Utilizing Opioid Settlement Funds, this campaign will feature compelling family testimonies, educational materials, prevention, and rescue information. The "Fentanyl is Forever" Campaign is an impactful message designed to draw attention to the lethal consequences of fentanyl use. The objective is to raise awareness of these dangers and empower the public to access local resources for assistance.

"The devastation of Fentanyl is forever," said Vice Chairman Andrew Do, First District. "Even a minute amount of Fentanyl contamination can be fatal. Prevention through education is the goal of this campaign. Often, the victim did not know the illicit drugs they ingested were contaminated with Fentanyl. With the widespread availability of Fentanyl on the drug market, people should not experiment with illegal drugs, and if you are using, please get help to address your dependency."

To facilitate access to crucial information and resources, the campaign will feature a comprehensive website where the public can learn about the dangers of fentanyl. This website will be a valuable resource for educational content, graphics, videos, personal testimonies, and resources designed to inform the public about the risks associated with fentanyl. The public is encouraged to visit the campaign at www.fentanylisforeveroc.org.

"As a Supervisor representing a diverse and underserved district, I understand the unique challenges and needs of our community members," said Supervisor Vicente Sarmiento, Second District. "We know that among Latinos, there was an 85% increase in Fentanyl-related overdose deaths in 2021 from the year before, and the numbers were just as high in 2022. I want to ensure that no individual is left behind, and this campaign is a testament to that commitment."

The campaign will utilize a variety of media channels to reach a broad audience, including videos for digital, broadcast, and social media, as well as materials available in both English, Spanish and Vietnamese. Additionally, posters, flyers and banner ads will be distributed throughout Orange County, along with active engagement on social media platforms.

"Our campaign slogan, 'Fentanyl is Forever,' carries a profound message," said Supervisor Doug Chaffee, Fourth District. "It acknowledges the harsh reality of fentanyl, but it also carries a message of hope—through our collective efforts to take a stand."

The official campaign launch was announced at a press conference held on October 10, 2023, highlighting Orange County as the first municipality in California to obtain Kloxxado, a potent naloxone formulation. Instructions were provided on its use, points of access, as well as distributed free of charge.

"Fentanyl is outpacing causes of death amongst our Orange County youth, with so many Orange County families in our community with stories of losing loved ones to fentanyl," said Supervisor Katrina Foley, Fifth District. "I've stood up and will continue to fight with other elected and law enforcement for this cause. As a mom and as an elected official, I'm committed to fighting for an end to illicit fentanyl, which is killing our children."

The Orange County Health Care Agency is conducting regular town hall sessions to educate the community on the dangers of fentanyl, methods to prevent overdoses, and how to respond effectively. Collaborating with Board offices, Cities, Fire, Police, elected officials, and community partners is key. Each town hall includes free distribution of naloxone to attendees, accompanied by training sessions on its proper use.

"The 'Fentanyl is Forever' campaign is a significant step in our ongoing efforts to combat the fentanyl crisis," said Dr. Veronica Kelley, Chief of the HCA's Mental Health and Recovery. "It's crucial that we equip our community with the knowledge and resources they need to protect themselves and their loved ones."

The Campaign message represents a significant step towards addressing the fentanyl crisis in Orange County. By engaging the community, providing educational resources, and emphasizing the importance of naloxone, the aim to save lives and create a safer, more informed environment for residents.

For more information, please visit www.fentanylisforeveroc.org.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oc-health-care-agency-launches-fentanyl-is-forever-awareness-campaign-in-orange-county-301952895.html

SOURCE OC Health Care Agency

