<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.08.2019 09:11:00

Obuv Rossii Group Announces Reviewed Financial Results for 2Q And 1H 2019

Obuv Rossii Group (MOEX: OBUV), the first publicly traded company in the Russian fashion retail, comprising 870 stores in 341 cities of Russia and two production facilities, announces its unaudited financial results in accordance with IFRS for 2Q and 1H ended 30 June 2019.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Alibaba Group Hldg. / Alphabet Inc. (A) / General Electric Co. 33875070 65.00 % 12.38 %
Apple / Intel / Microsoft 48927433 55.00 % 9.75 %
Georg Fischer AG / Sika AG / Straumann Hldg. AG 48927402 69.00 % 8.30 %

2Q 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Group unaudited consolidated revenue increased by 26.7% y-o-y to RUB 2.830 bln.
  • Total LFL revenue of Obuv Rossii Group rose by 9.3% with LFL sales growing by 1.2% and LFL proceeds from cash loans business increasing by 34.2%.
  • Gross profit accounted for RUB 1.424 bln. Gross profit margin amounted to 50.3%.
  • EBITDA accounted for RUB 0.469 bln. EBITDA margin amounted to 16.6%.
  • Net profit totaled RUB 0.105 bln. Net profit margin was 3.7%.

1H 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Group unaudited consolidated revenue increased by 19.8% y-o-y to RUB 5.384 bln.
  • Total LFL revenue rose by 7.7% with LFL sales growing by 1.6% and LFL proceeds from cash loans business increasing by 27%.
  • Gross profit grew by 13.2% y-o-y to RUB 2.988 bln. Gross profit margin was 55.5%.
  • EBITDA increased by 24.8% y-o-y to RUB 1.095 bln. EBITDA margin amounted to 20.3%.
  • Net profit grew by 3% y-o-y to RUB 0.322 bln. Net profit margin was 6%.

Anton Titov, CEO of Obuv Rossii Group, comments:

We continue expanding our retail chain, developing new lines and increasing our business volume. In 1H the revenues grew by 19.8% up to RUB 5.38 billion. We entered 92 new towns, having increased our retain chain by 36%. Issuing cash loans has made a significant contribution to the Company’s growth. In 1H the revenues in this line increased by 28% to RUB 0.92 billion. We are successfully implementing the Pick-up Points project – we cooperate with such companies as PickPoint, DPD, OZON online retailer, and others. Currently, online customers get in Obuv Rossii stores on average 1,000 parcels a day.

About OBUV ROSSII (http://obuvrus.com)

Obuv Rossii Group is a federal retail shoe chain, the first publicly traded company in the Russian fashion retail. Obuv Rossii was established in 2003, it is headquartered in Novosibirsk with a representative office in Moscow.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu OR Joint Stock Company Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu OR Joint Stock Company Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

06:00
Daily Markets: Silber – Kursrally geht unvermindert weiter / Credit Suisse – Neues Verkaufssignal aktiviert
15.08.19
Geldanlage: "Dividende gut, alles gut?"
15.08.19
Ölpreise erneut unter Druck
15.08.19
Vontobel: derimail - Unsere aktuellen Low-Barrier Produkte in Zeichnung
15.08.19
SMI-Anleger gehen in Deckung
12.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Société Générale SA, BNP Paribas, ING
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.19
Schroders: Fünf Dinge, die jeder Anleger über Disruption wissen muss
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Geldanlage: "Dividende gut, alles gut?"

Aktien in diesem Artikel

OR Joint Stock Company Registered Shs 59.95 -0.08% OR Joint Stock Company Registered Shs

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Elliott: Gold, US-Bonds und Yen sind die Indikatoren für einen bevorstehenden Crash
Alibaba-Aktie schiesst hoch: Alibaba meldet Gewinnsprung
Syngenta-Aktie: ChemChina will wohl Syngenta wieder an die Börse bringen
SMI startet fester -- DAX eröffnet im Plus -- Asiens Börsen hauptsächlich in Grün
Warum der Eurokurs nachgibt - Franken und Yen gefragt
Hat Tesla mit dem Megapack-Energiespeichersystem einen neuen Wachstumstreiber gefunden?
Diese Aktien sind im 2. Quartal 2019 in Warren Buffetts Portfolio - Börsenguru kauft mehr Amazon-Aktien
Warum der Euro zum Franken kurzzeitig auf neues Jahrestief fällt
Aus diesen Gründen stabilisiert sich der Euro zum Franken
GE-Aktie in tiefrot: General Electric wird Bilanzkosmetik vorgeworfen - GE weist Vorwürfe zurück

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI startet fester -- DAX eröffnet im Plus -- Asiens Börsen hauptsächlich in Grün
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt verläuft der Handelsstart freundlich. Die asiatischen Börsen schlagen am Freitag einen positiven Grundton an.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB