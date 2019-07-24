+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
24.07.2019 01:09:00

Obsidian Energy Regains Compliance with the New York Stock Exchange's Continued Listing Standard

CALGARY, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ - OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD. (TSX/NYSE – OBE) ("Obsidian Energy", the "Company", "we", "us" or "our") received notification from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") that we have regained compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standard regarding the price of Obsidian Energy's common shares.

The Company had received notification regarding the price deficiency on September 18, 2018. In an effort to regain compliance, the Company filed articles of amendment on June 5, 2019 to consolidate the common shares of the Company on the basis of a consolidation ratio of seven old common shares to one new common share (the "Common Share Consolidation"). At the Annual and Special meeting the Common Share Consolidation was approved by shareholders and commenced trading on a post consolidation basis on June 10, 2019.

The NYSE continued listing standard requires that the average closing price of a listed company's common stock be no less than US$1.00 per share over a consecutive 30 trading day period and close at or above US$1.00 per share on the last trading day of the cure period to regain compliance. The Company has been notified by the NYSE that it has cured the price condition and regained compliance with all NYSE continued listing requirements as of July 23, 2019 and will continue to trade on the NYSE. 

Obsidian Energy shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OBE".

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/obsidian-energy-regains-compliance-with-the-new-york-stock-exchanges-continued-listing-standard-300889917.html

SOURCE Obsidian Energy Ltd.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

23.07.19
Zahlenflut und Pluszeichen am Schweizer Aktienmarkt I BX Swiss I Aktien
23.07.19
Vontobel: derimail - Gaming Titel mit 50% Sicherheitspuffer
23.07.19
Alle Blicke am Ölmarkt richten sich nach London
23.07.19
SMI nach UBS-Zahlen fester erwartet
23.07.19
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Kampf um die 3.000-Punkte-Marke / SGS – Auf Messers Schneide
22.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Nestlé, LafargeHolcim, Zurich Insurance Group
22.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.07.19
Schroders: Warum Anleger Unternehmensanleihen unterschätzen könnten
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Zahlenflut und Pluszeichen am Schweizer Aktienmarkt I BX Swiss I Aktien

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Britisches Pfund gibt Gewinne wieder ab - Euro weiter unter 1,10 Franken
Dieser Haken verhindert noch die vollständige Cannabis-Legalisierung in den USA
Meyer-Burger-Aktien fallen auf Rekordtief: Geschäftsmodell wird hinterfragt und alle Optionen geprüft
UBS-Aktie zieht an: UBS steigert unerwartet Gewinn
So hat sich die Rolle Chinas für die Weltwirtschaft verändert
Continental-Aktie legt zu: Continental meldet Gewinnwarnung - Q2-Gewinn rückläufig
Elon Musks Startup erzielt Fortschritt bei Gehirn-OPs: Telepathie bald realisierbar?
Julius Bär verzeichnet im Halbjahr tiefere Gewinnzahlen - Aktie klar im Plus
Ausblick: UBS präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Wirecard erhebt wohl schwere Anschuldigungen gegen Financial Times

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schlussendlich in Grün -- SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX geht deutlich höher aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex DAX erzielten Zuwächse. An der Wall Street ging es bergauf. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Dienstag mit Gewinnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB