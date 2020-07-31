|
Obsidian Energy Announces Voting Results from the 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
CALGARY, AB, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD. (TSX: OBE) (OTCQX: OBELF) ("Obsidian Energy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on July 30, 2020, Obsidian Energy's shareholders approved all resolutions outlined in the Notice of 2020 Annual and Special Meeting and Management Proxy Circular dated June 15, 2020 (the "Information Circular"), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, and on Obsidian Energy's website at www.obsidianenergy.com.
1. Appointment of Auditor
By resolution passed by show of hands, Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Accountants, was appointed as auditor of the Issuer for the ensuing year.
2. Election of Directors
By resolutions passed by ballot vote, the following eight nominees proposed by management were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:
Votes For
Percent
Votes Withheld
Percent
John Brydson
20,492,819
59.27%
14,085,100
40.73%
Raymond D. Crossley
19,105,688
55.25%
15,472,231
44.75%
Michael J. Faust
30,814,842
89.12%
3,763,077
10.88%
William A. Friley
19,151,253
55.39%
15,426,666
44.61%
Maureen Cormier Jackson
19,097,246
55.23%
15,480,673
44.77%
Edward H. Kernaghan
19,661,525
56.86%
14,916,394
43.14%
Stephen Loukas
23,083,703
66.76%
11,494,216
33.24%
Gordon Ritchie
23,549,505
68.11%
11,028,414
31.89%
3. Non-Binding Advisory Vote on the Corporation's Approach to Executive Compensation
By resolution passed by ballot vote, an advisory resolution was passed to approve the Company's approach to executive compensation as outlined in the Information Circular. The results of the ballot were as follows:
Votes For
Percent
Votes Against
Percent
17,630,021
50.99%
16,947,899
49.01%
4. Approval of Amendment to Stock Option Plan
By resolution passed by ballot vote, a resolution was passed to approve the amendment to the stock option plan, as outlined in the Information Circular. The results of the ballot were as follows:
Votes For
Percent
Votes Against
Percent
17,493,022
50.59%
17,084,898
49.41%
5. Approval of Unallocated Options Pursuant to the Stock Option Plan
By resolution passed by ballot vote, all unallocated options to acquire common shares under the stock option plan until July 30, 2023 was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:
Votes For
Percent
Votes Against
Percent
17,618,132
50.95%
16,959,788
49.05%
6. Approval of Amendment to Restricted and Performance Share Unit Plan
By resolution passed by ballot vote, a resolution was passed to approve the amendment to the restricted and performance share unit plan, as outlined in the Information Circular. The results of the ballot were as follows:
Votes For
Percent
Votes Against
Percent
17,552,474
50.76%
17,025,446
49.24%
7. Approval of Unallocated Units Pursuant to the Restricted and Performance Share Unit Plan
By resolution passed by ballot vote, all unallocated options to acquire common shares under the restricted and performance share unit plan, until July 30, 2023 was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:
Votes For
Percent
Votes Against
Percent
17,557,206
50.83%
17,000,714
49.17%
