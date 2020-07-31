Obsidian Energy Announces Voting Results from the 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB, July 30, 2020 /CNW/ - OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD. (TSX: OBE) (OTCQX: OBELF) ("Obsidian Energy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on July 30, 2020, Obsidian Energy's shareholders approved all resolutions outlined in the Notice of 2020 Annual and Special Meeting and Management Proxy Circular dated June 15, 2020 (the "Information Circular"), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, and on Obsidian Energy's website at www.obsidianenergy.com.

1. Appointment of Auditor

By resolution passed by show of hands, Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Accountants, was appointed as auditor of the Issuer for the ensuing year.

2. Election of Directors

By resolutions passed by ballot vote, the following eight nominees proposed by management were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:



Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent John Brydson 20,492,819 59.27% 14,085,100 40.73% Raymond D. Crossley 19,105,688 55.25% 15,472,231 44.75% Michael J. Faust 30,814,842 89.12% 3,763,077 10.88% William A. Friley 19,151,253 55.39% 15,426,666 44.61% Maureen Cormier Jackson 19,097,246 55.23% 15,480,673 44.77% Edward H. Kernaghan 19,661,525 56.86% 14,916,394 43.14% Stephen Loukas 23,083,703 66.76% 11,494,216 33.24% Gordon Ritchie 23,549,505 68.11% 11,028,414 31.89%

3. Non-Binding Advisory Vote on the Corporation's Approach to Executive Compensation



By resolution passed by ballot vote, an advisory resolution was passed to approve the Company's approach to executive compensation as outlined in the Information Circular. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 17,630,021 50.99% 16,947,899 49.01%

4. Approval of Amendment to Stock Option Plan



By resolution passed by ballot vote, a resolution was passed to approve the amendment to the stock option plan, as outlined in the Information Circular. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 17,493,022 50.59% 17,084,898 49.41%

5. Approval of Unallocated Options Pursuant to the Stock Option Plan

By resolution passed by ballot vote, all unallocated options to acquire common shares under the stock option plan until July 30, 2023 was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 17,618,132 50.95% 16,959,788 49.05%

6. Approval of Amendment to Restricted and Performance Share Unit Plan



By resolution passed by ballot vote, a resolution was passed to approve the amendment to the restricted and performance share unit plan, as outlined in the Information Circular. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 17,552,474 50.76% 17,025,446 49.24%

7. Approval of Unallocated Units Pursuant to the Restricted and Performance Share Unit Plan

By resolution passed by ballot vote, all unallocated options to acquire common shares under the restricted and performance share unit plan, until July 30, 2023 was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 17,557,206 50.83% 17,000,714 49.17%

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/obsidian-energy-announces-voting-results-from-the-2020-annual-and-special-meeting-of-shareholders-301103595.html

SOURCE Obsidian Energy Ltd.