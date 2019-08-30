ObsEva SA to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA – August 30, 2019 - ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV / SIX: OBSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy, today announced that Company Management will be participating two upcoming investor conferences.

The Goldman Sachs Ninth Annual Biotech Symposium taking place Friday, September 6, 2019 in London.



The H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment taking place in New York, September 8-10, 2019. ObsEva will present on Monday, September 9 at 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

The H.C. Wainwright presentation webcast will be available in the Event Calendar under "Investors” section of ObsEva’s website www.ObsEva.com .

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor and improving IVF outcomes. ObsEva is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV" and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSN”. For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com .

