ObsEva Files Year End 2022 Financial Statements

GENEVA, Switzerland – March 31, 2023 – ObsEva SA (SIX: OBSN / OTC Pink Market: OBSVF), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s health, today published its U.S. Annual Report on Form 10-K for Fiscal Year 2022, including the U.S. GAAP financial results for year-end 2022. The U.S. Annual Report on Form 10-K can be accessed in the financial section of the Company’s website, here or directly via the link here.

ObsEva expects to publish its Swiss Annual Report to Shareholders, including the financial results for year end 2022 in IFRS, in the week commencing April 24, 2023.

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva has established a development program focused on improving in vitro fertilization success rates. ObsEva is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is traded under the ticker symbol "OBSN” and on the OTC Pink Market under the ticker symbol "OBSVF”. For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com

For further information, please contact:

CEO Office contact

Shauna Dillon

shauna.dillon@obseva.ch

+41 22 552 1550

Investor Contact

Will Brown

will.brown@obseva.com

+1 (334) 313-2319

