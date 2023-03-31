SMI 11'106 0.7%  SPI 14'547 0.7%  Dow 33'274 1.3%  DAX 15'629 0.7%  Euro 0.9924 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4'315 0.7%  Gold 1'969 -0.5%  Bitcoin 25'987 1.5%  Dollar 0.9148 0.1%  Öl 79.7 0.7% 
31.03.2023 22:01:00

ObsEva Files Year End 2022 Financial Statements

ObsEva
0.10 CHF 2.08%
Kaufen Verkaufen

ObsEva Files Year End 2022 Financial Statements

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR of the SIX Swiss Exchange

GENEVA, Switzerland – March 31, 2023 ObsEva SA (SIX: OBSN / OTC Pink Market: OBSVF), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s health, today published its U.S. Annual Report on Form 10-K for Fiscal Year 2022, including the U.S. GAAP financial results for year-end 2022. The U.S. Annual Report on Form 10-K can be accessed in the financial section of the Company’s website, here or directly via the link here.

ObsEva expects to publish its Swiss Annual Report to Shareholders, including the financial results for year end 2022 in IFRS, in the week commencing April 24, 2023.

About ObsEva
ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva has established a development program focused on improving in vitro fertilization success rates. ObsEva is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is traded under the ticker symbol "OBSN” and on the OTC Pink Market under the ticker symbol "OBSVF”. For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com

For further information, please contact:

CEO Office contact
Shauna Dillon
shauna.dillon@obseva.ch
+41 22 552 1550

Investor Contact
Will Brown
will.brown@obseva.com
+1 (334) 313-2319

###

 

 

Attachment


